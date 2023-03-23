Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opens Today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios







After years of being open, Toy Story Land finally has its table service restaurant. The new Roundup Rodeo BBQ opened today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.

This restaurant food is served family style. And you can find the menu here. This restaurant does require reservations, and the current cost for lunch and dinner is $45 per adult (10 and up) and $25 per child (3 to 9) before tax and tip.

Twitter has some images and videos of the restaurant for those that couldn’t get an opening-day reservation—full credit to the accounts that posted the photos. Please give them a like and follow!

The day is HERE! YEEHAW Y’ALL — Roundup Rodeo BBQ is officially OPEN! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/VWQmp4pC5t — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) March 23, 2023

Today’s the big day! The opening of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Here’s a look at the entrance: pic.twitter.com/gjzYFSuK2q — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) March 23, 2023

Here’s the Roundup Rodeo BBQ menu: pic.twitter.com/2NNVQoXt9x — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) March 23, 2023

It’s a party in Andy’s backyard! 🎉 Here’s a look at what Roundup Rodeo BBQ looks like INSIDE! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/94kpOFgIiW — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) March 23, 2023

Partysaurus Tex’s intro sets off a rave in the Roundup Rodeo BBQ. It’s weird to have these audio cues when no characters emerge. pic.twitter.com/QNe5R0LDYU — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) March 23, 2023

Toy Story fans have a new place to add to their bucket list. Roundup Rodeo BBQ opens Thursday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World. https://t.co/Wn5ce3jb4W — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 23, 2023

There will be an “Andy’s coming!” moment while guests are dining at Roundup Rodeo BBQ! #AllTheDisneyThrills #WaltDisneyWorld #MediaEvent pic.twitter.com/PmlmDiMC99 — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) March 15, 2023

A few photos inside Roundup Rodeo at Hollywood Studios. #AllTheDisneyThrills More details at https://t.co/2CCXkQUloK pic.twitter.com/vLAIGxrMSg — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) March 15, 2023

During the press event last week, WDI (Walt Disney Imagineering) project manager Jared Sell expressed that Disney utilized nostalgia to lead into new things “Hopefully, there’s the nostalgia aspect for some and for others, something brand new – new versions of characters that they have grown up with and know and love, and always something to see and explore.”

I love how colorful it is. The theming fits very well into that area of the park. Hopefully, it pulls people away from Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land attractions, so the lines are a bit shorter. It wouldn’t be much difference, but every little bit helps.

