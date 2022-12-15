Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening Pushed Back Until Spring 2023

Disney has announced that the upcoming addition to Toy Story Land, Roundup Rodeo BBQ is finally going to open in Spring of 2023. Prior to that announcement it was to open up in 2022 after being delayed over the pandemic.

The Disney Parks Blog has just posted some images of the upcoming Disney’s Hollywood Studios restaurant (probably to keep up interest.) Looking at the photos the restaurant is definitely keeping with the theme of a building made from toys. Disney Imagineering once again teamed up with Pixar Animation to give it a fun, in-world, authentic look.

“Using his imagination, Woody’s Roundup toys, and other playthings, Andy has built a rodeo restaurant for all his pals. We are excited for guests to enter the dining room and discover just how much fun Andy had creating a rollicking place for honorary toys to enjoy barbecue-inspired comfort foods served family-style, with platters of house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides and some miniature sweet surprises along the way.”

Here’s what you can find inside the “wild, western setting” restaurant:

You can find a steam train supported by colored pencils

A house of cards

Game boards featuring characters from “Toy Story.”

There are stands of the cardboard box “rodeo arena” featuring “hand-drawn” people watching the event!

The rodeo’s ‘Toy Story’ performers Jessie, Trixie, and Bo Peep with her sheep Billy, Goat, and Gruff!

Full comic strips about Woody’s adventures make up part of the restaurant’s ceiling.

Now that we have a solid time-frame announcement, and since the location does seem mostly complete, we will finally get an opening. The décor is spot on!

I can’t wait to see more in the coming months!

Source: Disney Parks Blog