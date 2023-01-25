Roundup Rodeo BBQ Menu Sneak Peek Before It’s March 23 Opening







Disney Parks have announced that the opening of the new Toy Story Land table service restaurant will happen on March 23. The new Roundup Rodeo BBQ will of course be styled to fit into Andy’s backyard like the other aspects of Toy Story Land. They also offered a look at items from the menu!

Let’s take a look!

Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits served with sweet pepper jelly.

There will be three salad options!

Tomato Salad : Tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickled red onions tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette and garnished with fresh dill (plant-based)



: Tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickled red onions tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette and garnished with fresh dill (plant-based) Rex’s Romaine and Kale Salad : Romaine and kale mixed with green apples, pumpkin seeds, and dried cranberries tossed with green goddess dressing

: Romaine and kale mixed with green apples, pumpkin seeds, and dried cranberries tossed with green goddess dressing Watermelon Salad: Cubed watermelon garnished with freshly torn mint leaves (plant-based)

House-smoked meat options will include:

Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs : Fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, slow-cooked for hours in our onsite smokehouse

: Fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, slow-cooked for hours in our onsite smokehouse Buttercup’s Beef Brisket : Hand-sliced beef brisket, smoked then slow-cooked to juicy perfection

: Hand-sliced beef brisket, smoked then slow-cooked to juicy perfection There’s a Sausage in My Boot : Spiced pork sausage fire-grilled over live oak to give it an added kick

: Spiced pork sausage fire-grilled over live oak to give it an added kick BBQ Chicken – with Style! Chicken brined for 48 hours, rubbed with our secret backyard BBQ spice and smoked to tender juiciness.

Savory plant-based offerings are available upon request:

Slow-smoked Cauliflower topped with sweet harissa drizzle and crunchy walnut gremolata

topped with sweet harissa drizzle and crunchy walnut gremolata Oven-roasted “Bratwurst” that is tender and juicy, sliced to perfection

that is tender and juicy, sliced to perfection Impossible “Rib Chop” seasoned with spices, then roasted and glazed with sweet BBQ sauce and skewered on a sugar cane “bone”

All entreés are “served with an assortment of sweet, traditional, and spicy BBQ sauces.”

Your table may choose four sides from the following options:

The Married Spuds : Loaded potato barrels drizzled with green goddess dressing, cheese sauce, and seasoned BBQ spices

: Loaded potato barrels drizzled with green goddess dressing, cheese sauce, and seasoned BBQ spices Force Field Fried Pickles : Jumbo pickle spears coated with a dill-flavored breading and fried to perfection

: Jumbo pickle spears coated with a dill-flavored breading and fried to perfection Slinky Doooooooooog Mac & Cheese : Spiral pasta in a creamy house-made cheese sauce topped with crumbled cheddar crackers

: Spiral pasta in a creamy house-made cheese sauce topped with crumbled cheddar crackers Buckin’ Baked Beans : A traditional BBQ picnic favorite (plant-based)

: A traditional BBQ picnic favorite (plant-based) Cowpoke Corn on the Cob : Grilled and seasoned with a chili-lime spice blend, cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime juice

: Grilled and seasoned with a chili-lime spice blend, cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime juice Mean Old Potato Salad : Homestyle with red-skinned potatoes

: Homestyle with red-skinned potatoes Veggie Slaw : Crunchy shredded veggie slaw that is a summertime favorite! (plant-based)

: Crunchy shredded veggie slaw that is a summertime favorite! (plant-based) Campfire-roasted Vegetables: A variety of roasted seasonal vegetables (plant-based)

Of course there are desserts

Choose from a selection for the table:

Cupcake à la Forky : Forky is up to something sweet! A classic chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate ganache center topped with velvety graham cracker buttercream and a sugar cookie

: Forky is up to something sweet! A classic chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate ganache center topped with velvety graham cracker buttercream and a sugar cookie Lemon and Blueberry Cheesecake : An iconic creamy dessert that balances the tanginess of the cheesecake with the natural sweetness of blueberries and lemon

: An iconic creamy dessert that balances the tanginess of the cheesecake with the natural sweetness of blueberries and lemon Billy’s Chocolate Silk Pie : Layers of graham cracker crust and silky chocolate mousse topped with chantilly cream

: Layers of graham cracker crust and silky chocolate mousse topped with chantilly cream Goat’s Apple Pie : A picnic classic! Tart apples and warm pie spices balance perfectly with the creamy sweet filling under a crumble crust

: A picnic classic! Tart apples and warm pie spices balance perfectly with the creamy sweet filling under a crumble crust Gruff’s Peach-Strawberry Pie: With its silky sweet peaches and tartness of strawberries, this dessert is a fruit-centric delight! (plant-based)

Craft cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages

Grown-up Craft Cocktails:

Snake Eye Margarita : Inspired by a summertime BBQ featuring watermelon, smoke, and a bit of spice!

: Inspired by a summertime BBQ featuring watermelon, smoke, and a bit of spice! Rum Punch : Rum punch with vibrant flavors of passion fruit and pineapple finished with a smoky spiced garnish

: Rum punch with vibrant flavors of passion fruit and pineapple finished with a smoky spiced garnish Chocolate with a Grown-up Twist : A blend of chocolate rum, horchata liqueur, cocoa, and flavors of toasted marshmallow

: A blend of chocolate rum, horchata liqueur, cocoa, and flavors of toasted marshmallow Frozen Peanut Butter & Jelly : A fun frozen twist on the classic peanut butter & jelly featuring peanut butter whiskey

: A fun frozen twist on the classic peanut butter & jelly featuring peanut butter whiskey Whiskey Lemonade : A fresh take on a strawberry lemonade made with Tennessee whiskey and Italian bitter aperitif

: A fresh take on a strawberry lemonade made with Tennessee whiskey and Italian bitter aperitif The Rodeo Mule: A classic “patio sipper,” this mule mixes vodka with fresh juices and ginger beer

A selection of beer, hard cider, and wines by the glass are available.

Nonalcoholic offerings:



Molly’s Frozen Iced Tea : A frosty concoction with iced tea and citrus flavors

: A frosty concoction with iced tea and citrus flavors Frozen Cocoa : A frozen blend of cocoa and vanilla topped with miniature marshmallows

: A frozen blend of cocoa and vanilla topped with miniature marshmallows Partysaurus Rex: Strawberry lemonade is even more fun when you garnish it with gummy worms!

We do not yet know when reservations will start, but you can at least take a look if you plan on going!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog