Room-Only Promo- Released for Walt Disney World







Christmas came a little late from Disney this year! As we previously reported, Disney+ subscribers can enjoy FREE DINING for select stays at Walt Disney World.

Not a Disney+ subscriber? Not interested in the Disney Dining Plan? NO PROBLEM! Walt Disney World has released deep discounts for room-only reservations. These discounts do not require a Disney+ subscription, and are good alternatives for those who are not interested in the Disney Dining Plan.

Save Up To 35% With Walt Disney World Room-Only Promotion (Available to Everyone)

Two additional offers are geared toward room-only reservations, with savings of up to 35% off the room rate, depending on the resort hotel. These discounts are ideal for annual passholders and guests not interested in the dining plan. It will also appeal to guests who spend fewer days in the parks (trust me – there is a LOT to do at Walt Disney World outside the theme parks).

Room-only discounts listed below are generally higher (up to 35%) for later summer/early fall stays (July 8-October 3), and lower (up to 30%) for spring/early summer stays. Reading between the lines, bookings appear to be light for late summer/early fall.

Discounts are deeper for longer stays (5 nights or longer). Discounts for stays of 1-4 nights are still substantial, but hover about 5% below those available for longer stays.

Discounts are generally higher for higher-priced (deluxe and moderate) resort hotels, with several exceptions listed below (and shown in the table).

Room-Only Discounts for stays of 5+ nights:

For stays most nights from July 8 to October 3, 2024, save up to 35%, depending on the resort.

For stays most nights from March 25 to July 7, 2024, save up to 30%, depending on the resort.

Room-Only Discounts for stays of 1-4 nights:

For stays most nights from July 8 to October 3, 2024, save up to 30%, depending on the resort.

For stays most nights from March 25 to July 7, 2024, save up to 25%, depending on the resort.

Smaller Savings:

Disney’s Polynesian Resort (save up to 15%)

Select Villas, Club Level, and Suites (save 10%)

Little Mermaid rooms at Art of Animation Resort (save 10%)

The Fine Print

No Ticket Purchase Required: These discounts are exclusively for room bookings.

Varied Discounts: Savings may vary by arrival date and length of stay.

Cannot be combined with other discounts.

Promotion excludes a few select room types. Reach out here for more information.

If you are interested in grabbing either of these discounts, you’ll need to act fast – rooms will book up, and the discounts won’t last! Please reach out for more details on the discount offered above. In addition to contributing to Pirates & Princesses, I also provide travel planning services. I can help you identify the perfect resort hotel, and I can help save you money on it too! My travel planning services are absolutely FREE to you, and I can help you score the best, hardest-to-get deals to make your vacation more affordable.

As a reminder, when you stay at a Disney Resort hotel, you’ll enjoy 30 minutes early entry to every theme park—every day! And if you stay at a Disney Deluxe Resort or Disney Deluxe Villa Resort, you can also enjoy extended evening hours in select parks on select nights.