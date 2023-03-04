Rogers the Musical Coming to Disneyland







Disneyland announced some exciting news via Instagram about a new production coming to California Adventure’s Hyperion Theater. This comes as a welcome addition for Marvel fans who got a glimpse of the fictional Broadway musical, Rogers: The Musical in the show Hawkeye on Disney+. The premise of this fictional show is the events around the Battle of New York that take place in the first Avengers movie. In the show, Hawkeye, all of the Avengers are invited to the premiere, but only Hawkeye, Clint Barton, shows up.

Disneyland shared the news of the soon-to-be, short one-act version of Rogers: The Musical on their Instagram, with who seems like Peggy Carter, walking up to the Hyperion Theater with the playbill for Rogers: The Musical in her hands. Disneyland’s Instagram said, “A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details. 🤩 #Disneyland #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure #Avengers #CaptainAmerica #SteveRogers”

Marvel announced the show on their website with great enthusiasm. Sharing the news along with a link to the Rogers: The Musical big hit musical number, Save the City. This song was written for the show, Hawkeye, by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The song implores the Avengers to help save New York City from the Chitauri who have invaded. The various Avengers each have a line that is uniquely them including Iron Man saying, “Then get Shawarma when we’re done.”

A debut date has not been given by Disneyland. However, it is said to be debuting in the summer for a short run at the Hyperion Theater. Stay glued to Disneyland’s Instagram for news on the start date for this fictional one-act show on the life and times of Steve Rogers, also know as Captain America.

