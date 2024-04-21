Rocket League Reveals the X-Men ’97 Event!







Rumors were going around not too long ago about an X-Men ’97 event in Rocket League! The official announcement was made this week, and it’s better than we had anticipated!

The event, which kicks off on April 23, will run through May 7. During that time, players can unlock several new items, including three new toppers (the Blackbird, Cerebro helmet, and a Sentinel head), wheels, boosts, and a bunch of decals!

There was some talk about the X-Men ’97 Rocket League unlockables being cross-game eligible. While the game’s site initially said they were, an update has since been released clarifying that this item will not be available in other games, such as Fortnite.

The update’s best feature is, obviously, the new vehicle skins, themed after Jubilee, Cyclops, Wolverine, and Magneto.

The X-Men ‘9’97undle isn’t free, though. The Mega Bundle, which includes everything but the Fennec Car Body (Saffron), costs 1,500 in-game credits.

To get the whole thing, you’ll need to spend 2,000 credits. However, if you just want the decals for the Fennec, that’ll only cost you 1,000. Effects like the Wolverine Slash Goal Explosion and Mutant Brotherhood Wheels can be purchased individually for 800 and 400 credits, respectively.

If you’re after the Fennec car body alone, that will require 700 credits.

Fennec Car Body (Saffron) (700 Credits individually)

Cyclops Fennec Decal

Rogue Breakout Decal

Storm Breakout Decal

Jean Grey Dominus Decal

Magneto Dominus Decal

Jubilee Octane Decal

Wolverine Octane Decal

CyCyclops’ptic Blast Boost

Wolverine Slash Goal Explosion (800 Credits individually)

Mutant Brotherhood Wheels (400 Credits individually)

Are you wondering what credits equate to real-world money? Check out the breakdown below:

Will you be playing the new Rocket League event? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Source: Rocket League]