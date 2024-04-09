Robert Downy Jr. Says He Is Open To Returning To The MCU







Back in 2008 the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially began with Iron Man. The film starred an actor who, at the time, was going through uncertain times in his career. In fact he was paid only $500,000 for his role in the film while his co-star Terrance Howard was paid $4.5 million for his role due to recently being nominated for an academy award.







After the film’s positive reception upon its release, Marvel started making other films like The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America, leading up to the first Avengers film in 2012. In just four short years, Downy Jr.’s career turned around, and he became a household name.



The actor would continue to portray the super genius hero in a third solo Iron Man film and appear as a secondary character in both Captain America and Spider-Man movies as well as three more Avengers films. His last official appearance was in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, eleven years after he first wore the suit of armor.







Since then, many have wondered if we might ever see him return in some shape or form. Despite his sacrificing himself in Endgame, many have theorized of ways he could return, be it as an artificial intelligence, some kind of flashback, or even somehow being revived. But we have yet to see anything materialize.



In a recent interview via Esquire, while discussing his career, when asked if he would ever want to return, he enthusiastically gave the following answer:



“Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.“







Currently, Kevin Feige doesn’t seem to want to bring back Tony Stark as the MCU moves forward with “new generation” heroes, with War Machine and Iron Heart attempting to fill the void. But you can never really replace how Tony Stark won over audiences with his charisma and sympathy. Only time will tell if he might make some kind of appearance in Secret Wars.



What do you think? Should Downy Jr. return to the MCU, or is he better off pursuing other projects? Let us know.



Source: Men’s Journal