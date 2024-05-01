Rob Marciano Meteorologist For ABC’s GMA Reportedly Fired







It seems that ABC has fired Good Morning America and ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he is “no longer employed by the news division.”

Dylan Byers from Puck posted a tweet on X earlier today saying,

SCOOP @PuckNews: Rob Marciano, the ABC News & Good Morning America meteorologist, has been fired from the network, per sources familiar. Multiple staffers had made complaints about Marciano’s behavior over the years and he was at least temporarily barred from main GMA set in NYC. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 30, 2024

It is unclear exactly why Marciano was officially removed, although THR indicated that he was banned from the studio for months but returned in March. Their source for this was Page Six.

According to Page Six he was banned from the GMA studio.

“There’s a reason why ABC weatherman Rob Marciano hasn’t reported from the “Good Morning America” studio for nearly a year. Multiple sources tell Page Six that Marciano was “banned” from Times Square Studios, where the show shoots daily, after he made a colleague feel uncomfortable last year.”

Page Six said their “insider” said that he was punished for something “improper.”

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” one insider told us.”

Again, nothing has been confirmed, but if the sources for Page Six are to be believed, he allegedly had issues with temperament.

Sources also told the outlet that Marciano was “cranky” and “angry.”

“He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events.” The same source continued, “There were times when [Marciano] was very cranky and angry … unsavory behavior on his part. He was pulled off to deal with it, and he’s been back.”

Apparently, he’s not just gone from GMA. It seems that he could be gone from ABC News and “World News Tonight” as well.

At the time of this article, no comment has been made by ABC about the incident.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!