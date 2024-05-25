Richard M. Sherman Of The Sherman Brothers Has Passed Away At 95







Richard M. Sherman, known for songs including “it’s a small world,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” “The Parent Trap,” and more passed away at age 95 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Richard Sherman was 1/2 of the famous Sherman Brothers duo that often worked with Walt Disney. Robert B. Sherman, Richard’s brother, passed away in 2012.

The duo started working for Disney after they created a song for Annette Funicello in 1958. From there, they created songs for many popular Disney films and wrote the “Small World” song for the “It’s a Small World” attraction at the New York World’s Fair.

Together, the brothers won nine Oscars, two Grammy Awards, and over 20 gold and platinum albums.

Their music was featured in many films, including “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” “The Jungle Book,” “The One and Only Genuine Original Family Band,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Tigger Movie,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,”Victory Canteen,” “Summer Magic,” “The Absent-Minded Professor,” “Sword in the Stone,” and “Moon Pilot.”

“There’s A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” from the Carousel of Progress was also one of their songs.

Disney CEO Bob Iger offered this comment:

“Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives. From films like ‘Mary Poppins‘ and ‘The Jungle Book’ to attractions like ‘it’s a small world,’ the music of the Sherman Brothers has captured the hearts of generations of audiences. We are forever grateful for the mark Richard left on the world, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

It’s truly a sad day and the end of an era.

Source: Variety