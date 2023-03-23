Rian Johnson OUT of Star Wars? Trilogy Reportedly Canceled… for Real.







The most polarizing director in Star Wars history, Rian Johnson, has been rumored to be getting his own Star Wars trilogy since The Last Jedi seemingly split the fandom in half.

It would appear that after years of his assertation that the trilogy is still alive and well, the project is seemingly confirmed dead.

According to a report from Small Screen, Johnson’s trilogy is getting axed by Disney due to the poor fan reception to The Last Jedi.

According to our sources, it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm have decided to pull the plug on Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, mainly because there has been so little movement on his trilogy for a while now. “The last I’ve heard, Disney has given Johnson’s trilogy the axe,” said an insider about Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy. ‌They went on to add the following: “It’s been problematic for Disney and Lucasfilm as they love Johnson and his work, but they just cannot get passed the fans’ poor reaction to The Last Jedi.” ‌The insider then added that “both parties are in agreement that the best thing to do is to move on and part ways”.

It’s clear that Lucasfilm is at a crossroads with the Star Wars franchise at this point. Interest in Star Wars movies, series, merchandise, and even park experiences have been steadily declining over the past few years. It’s being said that all movies are being put on hold for now or even quietly canceled. This includes Taika Waititi’s untitled film and Rogue Squadron.

With Victoria Alonso suddenly exiting Marvel Studios last week, it’s very possible that a similar shakeup could happen soon at Lucasfilm as Disney CEO Bob Iger looks to “course correct” the company.

For Rian Johnson fans, don’t shed a tear for him. He has no shortage of opportunities outside of that galaxy far, far away including the critically acclaimed Glass Onion on Netflix. He’ll be fine.

[Source: Small Screen]