Rian Johnson Gives Another “Update” On His Star Wars Trilogy

For some time now director Rian Johnson has been “working on” a trilogy of films set in the Star Wars universe. The project was announced shortly before the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017. However, due to the mixed to negative reception the film revived those plans have seemingly been in the deep freeze of space since then.







Every so often he does speak about it however. He keeps saying that “scheduling conflicts” keep occupying his time. Be he insures that he keeps speaking with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to discuss the project.



Recently, he brought it up again (he had done so not that long ago) and decided to give everyone updates. When speaking with Variety about his upcoming Knifes Out sequels with Netflix he commented on how he still has hopes of doing the trilogy. He said:



“I have talked to Kathleen Kennedy about it and we’re still talking about it. I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this Glass Onion out and making the next one of these Knives Out sequels, the answer is ‘I don’t know’.“



Rian Johnson’s trilogy is said to take place in a far corner of the galaxy in a part of Star Wars lore that had never been explored before. It would also be separate from any connections to the mainline series of films.



However, due to multiple production issues going on at Lucasfilm such as the Rogue Squadron debacle, and the lack of updates on the Taika Waititi Star Wars project we can assume Rain Johnson’s trilogy is likely lower on the list of concerns for the studio.



What do you think? Will Johnson ever get his trilogy? Would fans want him back after The Last Jedi?



Source: comicbook.com