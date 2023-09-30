Review: Vegan Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich Sunshine Seasons at Epcot







Vegan dining at Walt Disney World comes with a few challenges. One of those challenges relates to flavor quality. Sunshine Seasons quick service at Epcot offers a few vegan options, such as the vegan Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich. Recently, we tried this. How was it?

The Sunshine Seasons quick location can be found within The Land Pavilion at Epcot. The Land Pavilion hosts the Living with the Land attraction. It also contains the “Soarin’” attraction which currently utilizes the Soarin’ Over California video.

Epcot, despite many seeing it as an eating and drinking theme park, does not offer as many quick service options as you might imagine. Sunshine Seasons functions as one of those quick service options in the front area of Epcot.

Sunshine Seasons serves a limited breakfast and dinner menu. Still, we visited during the 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. lunch menu here. Since we knew that our evening involved a table service dining review, we wanted a light lunch to hold us over until then. We decided to try one of the vegan options at Sunshine Seasons.

Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich- $9.99

This pre-made sandwich consists of roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, arugula, hummus, and balsamic vinaigrette on a focaccia roll. The menu indicates that this comes with a bag of chips. Though not listed on the menu, guests can also select pasta salad as a side. We did confirm that this pasta salad was vegan.

Prior to ordering this, we heard some mixed reviews about the quality of this sandwich. Also, for a sandwich and side costing under ten dollars at Walt Disney World, we did not have high hopes.

The focaccia bread presented a very soft texture. We appreciate that. Still, the bread held up fairly well to the components within this sandwich. The flavors contained within the bread worked fine. However, they present nothing special for a vegan sandwich.

This sandwich offers good value with reasonable flavor. The pasta salad makes a nice touch, even though it is nothing special. The bread tends to dominate this sandwich. The flavors of the vegetables and hummus present a nice combination. Nonetheless, some of those flavors get lost in the bread. Also, due to the premade nature of the sandwich, the bottom bun portion can become a little soggy.

Once again, we liked this vegan Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich even though it will not change your life. For under ten dollars, this makes a reasonable theme park lunch. Vegan diners should consider this option if hungry while near The Land Pavilion. For others, this might be an item to skip.

If you are interested in our trips to the four Epcot Food and Wine booths that opened on September 22 and 24, we have placed articles about those below. As always, eat like you mean it!