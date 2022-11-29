Review: Vegan Maple Bar at Voodoo Doughnut Orlando

Since I once spent a day eating as many versions of Voodoo Doughnut as available, I have moved on to the vegan versions. In a previous review, I covered another vegan doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut at Universal Orlando CityWalk. This time I selected one that faced an uphill climb to impress me. The Vegan Maple Bar at Voodoo Doughnut Orlando would face an obvious direct comparison to the non-vegan version. I find the “standard” maple bar to be one of the best values at Voodoo Doughnut. Would the vegan version hold up?

To start with, the vegan version costs 35 cents more than the non-vegan one at $2.30 versus $1.95. The menu description looks basically the same with the obvious exception of a vegan doughnut base with this one. The maple frosting looks similar. Though I did not compare them directly side by side, they offer the same basic amount of product.

Based on my preference for the non-vegan maple bar, I noticed expected concerns about the texture of the vegan version. Though it is obvious that this one is vegan, it avoids many texture issues that concerned me beforehand. Yet, the vegan doughnut base functions as a far denser base than expected. I felt the dense texture hindered my enjoyment of this doughnut a bit. In other words, the doughnut itself felt and tasted harder than I thought it needed to be, even for a vegan doughnut.

In addition, the maple frosting lacked an equal flavor level in the vegan version, Once again, this vegan doughnut faced a somewhat unfair uphill climb in this evaluation. On the good side, the maple frosting lacked the tackiness of the non-vegan version. Still, Voodoo does a good job with the maple frosting on their doughnuts.

Despite the unfair disadvantage, this vegan maple bar stands up nicely even for non-vegan diners. I prefer the Vegan PB&J or Vegan Sprinkle Cake version. Yet, this Vegan Maple Bar at Voodoo Doughnut Orlando displays the skill of their bakers in making vegan products with confidence. Sure, Voodoo Doughnut in CityWalk can struggle with consistency and mobile ordering. Yet, a vegan diner should not feel they are giving up very much having a doughnut here. With over a dozen vegan doughnuts to select from at Voodoo Doughnut, the vegan diner should find a doughnut they enjoy.

As always, eat like you mean it!

