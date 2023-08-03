Review: Surprisingly Good Dessert at Alps Booth Epcot Food and Wine







Epcot International Food and Wine Festival 2023 has been going on for several days now. Over at the Alps booth at the Epcot Food and Wine Festival, guests can find a nice non-traditional theme park treat.

The Epcot International Food and Wine Festival runs until November 18, 2023. This festival consists of numerous food and beverage booths for guests to enjoy during their day at Epcot. In the World Showcase area, along with many other booths, guests can order festival food and beverages from the Alps booth.

The main food item from this booth involves the two raclettes. The Alps booth near the Germany booth offers a fondue dish for those looking for a sweet treat. This festival food item is new this year for Food and Wine.

Dark Chocolate Fondue with Berries, Pound Cake, and Meringues – $5.50

This sweet treat qualifies as plant-based. The Dark Chocolate Fondue with Berries, Pound Cake, and Meringues presents guests with a fun dining experience.

Guests get to dip fruit, meringues, and pound cake into chocolate. The dark chocolate’s portion size outlasted this festival item’s other components. Still, we enjoyed dipping the things into the chocolate. Our parents would be proud that we did that without making a mess.

The little pound cakes made excellent options to pair with the dark chocolate for the fondue. We were surprised at how well the solid-style meringues matched with the chocolate. Of course, berries covered in chocolate always make a good combination.

We respect that this simple idea would be tough to mess up. However, we have seen simple festival food end up in failure before. Despite that, this provided good value for the price point. The sweetness factor worked well for us during our Epcot International Food and Wine Festival visit.

Epcot Food and Wine

We would rank this as one of the better new food items at the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. This festival presented guests with over 20 new food items. We tried all of them on opening day, July 27. We have also tried some of them again during follow-up visits. This festival fondue dish remains among our top choices of new items for this year’s festival. As always, eat like you mean it!