Review: Spirit Halloween Haunted Mansion Stretching Room Portrait Panels







Halloween is fast approaching, and it’s time to start thinking about decorating for the holiday. Now that Spirit Halloween stores are opening up again; I have a suggestion for Haunted Mansion fans– Stretching Room panels.

I was sent a pack of these to review and these are something I would buy for myself. So I’m recommending them based on that.

The pack contains four panels depicting the Stretching Room portraits from the Haunted Mansion and costs $34.99 for the set, making each panel about $8.75. It’s a good price for all four pieces.

Each panel measures 26″ wide by 60″ tall. The top offers two options for hanging. Either with the grommets or by putting a rod through the hoops. Which offers versatility depending on your needs.

Included in the set are the four portraits done in a simplified style. Each panel is brightly colored and seems well-made.

While these could probably be used outdoors, I would recommend keeping them indoors so they last longer.

Black Widow

Quicksand Men

Dynamite Gentleman

Tightrope Walker (Sally Slater)



These are nice and long at 5 feet but they aren’t so large they overwelm a space.

They are also seemingly well made and hand washable. Lay flat to dry. The washable part is a selling point for me.

Do not iron, dry clean or use bleach with these.

Right now these are not yet listed on the Spirit Halloween website, but in a previous press release they said items would be arriving online sometime the month. Of course store locations are opening around the country and you can likely find these in the brick and mortar locations.

Overall I give this a 9/10.

If I had not been given a set to review I was going to buy these for myself already. The price on these is reasonable, which I can’t say is the case with other Haunted Mansion merchandise I’ve seen. I would recommend these to those wanting some cute and fun Haunted Mansion decor for their space without spending a small fortune.

I did buy the library busts as well and I will review those in the near future.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!