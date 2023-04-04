Review: Prime Rib Sandwich Steakhouse 71







The lunch menu at Steakhouse 71 offers many excellent options, such as the Prime Rib Sandwich. We recently went to try the Prime Rib Sandwich at Steakhouse 71.

The history of the area currently known as Steakhouse 71 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort might amaze some people. This area on the lower floor of Disney Contemporary Resort has functioned as a conference room, a 24-hour-a-day arcade, and then “The Wave” restaurant. The current restaurant reflects its history with little natural light, like a conference room or an arcade of a bygone era. The Wave closed in 2021 with the idea of opening a new restaurant for the 50th celebration at Walt Disney World. So, on October 1, 2021, Steakhouse 71 opened.

Advanced Dining Reservations

Since opening, this location falls into the category of a highly desired restaurant. Currently, this restaurant rates as one of the more searched-for dining reservations at Walt Disney World, Its popularity has reduced from the opening months. However, this location can take much work to get a reservation for in the evening.

Walt Disney World asserts that Steakhouse 71 was “Named for the year Disney’s Contemporary Resort first opened.” They also stress that “Steakhouse 71 harkens back to the design style of the 1970s, reimagined in a contemporary, comfortable, and sleek way. You’ll even notice some Florida flair—such as Orange Bird and citrus groves—mixed in with the décor.”

Steakhouse 71, with a more open-concept dining experience, offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. These menus vary greatly with limited crossover. For example, the “Prime Rib Sandwich” only appears on the lunch menu here. This sandwich cost $19. The sandwich roll contains shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, herb aioli, provolone cheese, arugula, and horseradish cream. For lunch, guests choose between a petite wedge salad, parmesan fries, or pasta salad as a side.

Prime Rib Sandwich

This Prime Rib Sandwich offers some significant strengths as a lunch entrée and a few weaknesses. Since this is a steakhouse, the quality of the prime rib meat exceeds usual standards. Please do not think this will be the best prime rib flavor you have ever experienced. However, the seasoning and preparation of the steak serve as a strength. In addition, the texture of the meat adds to this with limited prime rib style fatty meat. However, the fat might augment a steak, but that would hinder a sandwich. The bread roll surrounding the prime rib meat comes well-toasted and crunchy in a good way. The supporting flavors of the onions, cheese, and sauces match well with the bread and steak.

Concerns

Still, the sandwich falls below perfect. The bread-to-steak ratio causes the portion size of the steak to look small for this type of table-service sandwich. Though I understand that this is prepared in an au jus sauce, this needs more. This could be solved by adding a dipping sauce, perhaps. Also, though the steak tastes good when it arrives at your table, you should eat it when it is hot. As it naturally cools, the flavor quality drops.

As stated in most reviews about lunch at Steakhouse 71, the appetizers and entrees rate high. Yet, the sides with the entrées fall behind in quality. I would suggest the parmesan fries with this sandwich, but that comes with a faint endorsement.

In fairness, this sandwich makes a good lunch option in the world of fried-style 1970s-era comfort food. Of course, this makes an excellent option to sneak away from Magic Kingdom for lunch. With the addition of one of the wonderful appetizers here, you could have lunch around 1:00 here to fuel you up for the rest of your theme park adventures. Lunch is served from 11:30 am until 2:00 pm each day. For more of our review of Steakhouse 71, we have placed links to other articles below. As always, eat like you mean it!

Vegan Wellington

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Stack Burger