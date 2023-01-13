Review: Potato Croquettes Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen Universal Orlando CityWalk

Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen rests in a prominent spot in Universal Orlando CityWalk. The exterior invites people inside for some chocolate dishes. Some guests think of this place as just a dessert place. However, the extensive menu offers far more than desserts, like the May Contain Bacon Burger. During a recent visit, I explored the appetizer menu and tried the “Potato Croquettes” at Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen.

We had a late afternoon weekday dining reservation at Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen. Our server was very polite and performed very well. Still, the kitchen seemed slow for the middle of the afternoon. We were seated upstairs, which I prefer in terms of seating locations at this full-service dining location.

The Potato Croquettes cost $8.95. That price point caught my eye for a theme park resort sit-down dining. You receive four small croquettes with an interesting pattern of toppings. The menu description for this appetizer reads, “Stuffed with white cheddar and truffle oil, battered with panko, topped with vegetable succotash and fried pork belly served with a roasted garlic aioli.”

The presentation of the croquettes looked good. Though, some ingredients appear to be just placed randomly on the platter. For example, the fried pork belly looked haphazardly tossed on the croquettes. Some pork belly stayed on top of the croquettes while some wandered away. However, the pork belly brought an enjoyable crispy texture and reasonable flavor.

The vegetable succotash topping added color and some distinct flavors. The succotash topping consisted mainly of corn and tomatoes. Xavier expressed that the corn tasted fresh. The tomatoes could be overwhelming in terms of flavor, with a bit of a sweet factor in their preparation. Those tomatoes could detract from the quality flavors of the croquettes. However, if you enjoy a sweeter tomato, these will taste great.

As well as bringing solid preparation, the croquettes offered a positive experience for the taste buds. The cheese within the croquette provided a surprising level of quality and flavor. The croquettes came with light panko batter. They were not heavily fried, so they will not weigh you down before you enjoy a dessert here.

This appetizer suffers a classic issue with Universal Orlando food, though not to the usual level. For full enjoyment, all bites should include each component of the dish. That pattern fits many Universal Orlando dining options. However, the croquettes themselves taste enjoyable even without the toppings. Still, the toppings make the appetizer far better.

This appetizer offers decent value with better-than-expected flavor. However, this fails to be a large enough portion to qualify as an appetizer that could be eaten as an entrée before your dessert. However, with four croquettes, this makes an easily sharable appetizer. As always, eat like you mean it!