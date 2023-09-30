Review: Plant-Based Cookie Fries from Beaches and Cream Walt Disney World







Beaches and Cream at Disney’s Beach Club Resort provides an old-fashioned setting for guests. Ice cream treats star at Beaches and Cream. So, what do plant-based diners have for dessert here? We tried the Cookie Fries to find out.

Beaches and Cream ranks as one of the more difficult restaurants at Walt Disney World to acquire an advanced dining reservation. Many reasons explain why this place fills up. One of them relates to the decadent desserts served here. Like Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen, the desserts shine as the main reason you visit.

So, what if you select to or must eat a plant-based diet? During my most recent visit to Beaches and Cream, I dined entirely plant based. I assure you that eating only plant-based items at Beaches and Cream lacks the same fun as eating a greasy burger and then a gigantic ice cream sundae. However, those lifestyle choices do not work for everyone.

Nevertheless, the fear of missing out is real when a gigantic sundae goes by your table at Beaches and Cream if you cannot partake. The plant-based dessert option, Cookie Fries, makes a reasonable option for some guests.

Cookie Fries- $8

From other colleagues, we heard some less-than-positive things about Cookie Fries at Beaches and Cream. We lacked high hopes for this plant-based dessert. Guests receive about eight “fries” along with three plant-based dipping sauces.

Though we understand why these are called fries, we would have preferred another name. These cookies have the consistency of a biscotti. The chocolate chip cookie sticks come with three plant-based dipping sauces: marshmallow cream, chocolate, and strawberry.

These cookies provide a decent chocolate chip flavor. As you might expect, the cookies taste dry at times without the creamy goodness of ingredients that makes this outside the plant-based diet parameters. The three sauces do help. We found ourselves surprised by the right amount of sweetness of the three plant-based sauces.

For a plant-based dessert, we found these tasted better than our expectations. Still, we would not recommend these for those who prefer ice cream. Those not used to dining plant-based will dislike these Cookie Fries.

Nevertheless, for those avoiding dairy or needing an alternative to the creamy dairy of the ice cream at Beaches and Cream, these provide a good option. If we go back to Beaches and Cream while choosing to dine vegan, we will not hesitate to order these. As always, eat like you mean it!