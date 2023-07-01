Review – Pixar Putt: The Pixar Themed Mini-Golf Course.







While during a recent visit to the city of Chicago, Illinois I cam across a very interesting attraction at the Navy Pier. That being a miniature golf course themed after the various films of the Disney owned animation studio Pixar.

The attraction is fairly recent but not brand new as it first popped up in the summer of 2022. Each hole for the course is themed after a different film from the legendary animation studio with an impressive attention to detail as well as fun and creative paths to take to the hole.







At the entrance you will see a golf kart themed after the Pizza Planet truck from the popular Toy Story franchise. Guests are welcomed to sit and take photos in it. No more than two at a time of course.







After that, in the entryway is a statue of Woody and Buzz Lightyear welcoming you to the course. You then pay to play, and you’re off to putt.



Hole One is themed after Monsters Inc. and involves going through door to door as you make your way to the end.







Hole Two is themed after The Incredibles and involves you avoiding a giant destructive robot and making it safely to the other side.







Hole Three is themed after Cars and while not themed after a race track like expected it does offer some challenges.







Hole Four is themed after Soul and players start at the top of the stairs and make their way to the manhole on the street below.







Hole Five is themed after Wall-E and while pretty from an overhead view, it may be harder for smaller guests to tell what they are looking at.







Hole Six is themed after Finding Nemo and focuses on getting to the end of the dock before you become seagull food.







Hole Seven is themed after Brave, and just like the Scottish Princess herself, guests try to hit the center of the target.







Hole Eight is themed after Inside Out, and your ball becomes one of the many memory orbs making it way to the database.







Hole Nine is themed after Coco and guests cross the bridge of the afterlife over the magical guitar.







Hole Ten is Toy Story themed, more specifically themed after Buzz Lightyear. While nicely detailed, it does leave a little to be desired.







Hole Eleven is themed after Onward, and guests need to make their way through the van to the other side.







Hole Twelve is another Toy Story-themed one and involves “The Claw” as you try to avoid getting captured.







Hole Thirteen is once again a Toy Story-themed hole. This time themed more on the 4th film and has players knock the ball into the mouth of a dummy.







Hole Fourteen is themed after A Bug’s Life and players get to move their balls along the giant plant like little bugs.







Hole Fifteen is themed after Luca and involves shooting to the top of the city and making your way down to the ocean.







Hole Sixteen is themed after The Good Dinosaur and involves trying to make it through a field of gophers popping up from the surface.







Hole Seventeen is themed after Ratatouille, and like Remy the Rat, guests move along the kitchen table surrounded by giant food.







Hole Eighteen (Final) is themed after Up, and like Carl, you try to eventually make your way to Paradise Falls.







There have been other courses themed after Lightyear and Turning Red but those appear to not be present.



Overall it is a fun experience for fans of the studio and their films. If you are in the Chicago area, definitely check this out. You have until September 10th. A second location opens in Philadelphia on July 1st and is open until October 1st.



If you are interested, check out their Website: PixarPutt.com