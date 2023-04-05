Review of Roundup Rodeo at Disney’s Hollywood Studios







Last Sunday, I had the chance to eat at Walt Disney World’s newest restaurant, Roundup Rodeo in Hollywood Studios. This new restaurant is tucked in the corner of the entrance of the Toy Story area of the park, conveniently placed behind Woody himself. This was a highly coveted reservation, and I honestly had no problem gaining a reservation before it opened.

On the exterior of the restaurant, you are welcomed by cast members calling your party as a play set. The doors open and the omnipresent air conditioning takes over to delight guests from the Florida heat. The theming of the restaurant is on-point and immersive. Outside, Andy’s large belt buckle sits awaiting his return, and guests are warned multiple times that you’ll hear “Andy’s coming” as a warning. This happened once while we were in the restaurant, and it was adorable. Everyone stops as instructed in random poses and waited for the “all clear” to resume talking and eating.

My daughter and I had a two-seater table near the back of the restaurant. Our waitress, Krystal, was very friendly and knowledgeable about the menu. She took our drink orders and explained the menu.

It is family style, but you do have some choices to make. We both had drinks that were specialty drinks off the nonalcoholic menu (that cost extra) the Partysauraus Tex and Molly’s Frozen Iced Tea. Fountain beverages do come with the meal as well. The Partysauraus Tex is a strawberry lemonade with a gummy worm (from Andy’s garden) on top. Molly’s Frozen Iced Tea is a delightfully sweet lemonade iced tea like an Arnold Palmer.

Let’s talk about the biscuits! The Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits with Sweet Pepper Jelly are delicious! I am not all in on the Sweet Pepper Jelly, but I hope that others will like it. These biscuits are memorable and delicious.

The first course of the meal is a trio of salads, Weezy’s Watermelon Salad, Rootin’ Tootin’ Tomato Salad, and Rea’s Romaine and Kale Salad. I tried all three, and they were fresh and delicious. Personally, my favorite salad of the trio was Rea’s Romaine and Kale Salad. It includes fresh green apples, romaine, kale, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, and a lovely Green Goddess Dressing. My daughter loved Weezy’s Watermelon Salad which included fresh mint.

Guests at the family-style restaurant are able to pick four sides for their table to share out of eight options. They include:

Mean Old Potato Salad

The Married Spuds (loaded potato barrels)

The Claw! Veggie Slaw

Force Field Fried Pickles

Campfire Roasted Vegetables

Slinky Dog Mac & Cheese

Buckin’ Baked Beans

Cowpoke Corn on the Cob

We picked the Married Spuds, Force Field Fried Pickles, Slinky Dog Mac & Cheese, and Cowpoke Corn on the Cob. The Married Spuds are delicious with cheese and another green sauce that was incredibly delicious. I would recommend this side.

The Force Field Fried Pickles were forgettable. They were not crispy and not the best-fried pickles I’ve ever had. I would skip this side.

The Slinky Dog Mac & Cheese was creamy and cheesy – everything you want in Mac & Cheese. Additionally, it’s spiral pasta which just adds to the theming. Atop the Mac & Cheese are crushed Goldfish Crackers. Those were such a great added bonus. The Mac & Cheese was kid approved by my daughter.

Lastly, we had the Cowpoke Corn on the Cob which is very similar to Elote which is an ear of Mexican corn on the cob with Queso Fresca and spices on the corn. If you like a fancy corn on the cob, I’d recommend this side. It wasn’t my favorite, but it was a solid choice.

On to the meat!

The meat comes out in a rounded skillet with enough to share for the table. You can always ask for more. Included in the skillet: Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs, Buttercup’s Beef Brisket, There’s a Sausage in My Boot, and BBQ Chicken. Let it be noted that a plant-based option is available as well with plant-based skillet including: Combat Cauliflower, Scrumptious Bratwurst, and Rip Roarin’ Rib Chop. The menu stated that you could also ask for Cedar Plank Saloon Salmon.

I have read on other blogs that the meat was dry and all of the sauce that is on the table had to be used to eat it. I did not find this to be the case. Honestly, my two favorite meats were the BBQ Chicken and the Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs. They were both quite delicious, not dry, and paired well with all the sauces available on the table. The Beef Brisket and Sausage were delicious as well.

If you weren’t already stuffed, dessert comes to your table. You have several options of mini pie-in-a-jar with choices of Goat’s Apple Pie, Bo’s Lemon and Blueberry Cheesecake, Billy’s Chocolate Silk Pie, or Gruff’s Peach-Strawberry Pie. One additional choice is a Cupcake a La Forky, a chocolate cupcake with a Forky cookie atop. I had the Goat’s Apple Pie which was delightful. My daughter had the Forky Cupcake which was adorable.

Overall, I found the newest Walt Disney World restaurant to be a fun, family-friendly, and delicious addition to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. My favorite part of the restaurant is the theming specifically the “Andy’s Coming” fun, the overhead talking of the toys, and the indoor theming. If you love Toy Story, this restaurant does not disappoint.

The food was delicious and filling. There are a plethora of options for guests to personalize their meals. I felt that there was an extended period of time between portions of the meal if I have to pick something to criticize. Also, our table was a bit small for all the dishes on it, but we made it work. I would recommend getting a reservation for the restaurant and trying it!

Prices for Lunch and Dinner are $45 for Adults and $25 per child. There are additional charges for alcoholic and specialty drinks.

Just wait to sign your check with the immensely large pencil!

Have you tried Roundup Rodeo? Let us know in the comments.