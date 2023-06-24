Review of Madame Leota Inflatable From Lowes







I recently reported that a few Disney Haunted Mansion inflatables were now available at Lowes. Being the Haunted Mansion fan I am, I immediately bought two from Lowes and one from another site. I will be reviewing all three inflatables with videos for you.

First up is the 6-foot tall, Madame Leota tombstone inflatable for $89.98.

This particular inflatable is made to resemble the famous Madame Leota tombstone outside the entrance to the Haunted Mansion.

Her eyes flash and she recites lines from the attraction. It reminds me of the Madame Leota tombstone from last year, which may return this year as it’s shown with two new tombstones.

Here is a video of her in action (please excuse my dog’s bark)

Overall she is a lot of fun. My daughter was loving all the different inflatables as I put them up for this video.

It does not have a base, just a back blower, and because of this, it takes a lot longer to inflate than the other ones I am reviewing. It also leaves it directly on the ground.

The two sides of the tombstone base, that jut out are weighted. But I will have to see how it does outdoors this Halloween season.

It’s a good size at 6 feet tall. The fun voice effects make it worth the price. If you have a Lowes card, you can get 5% off.

