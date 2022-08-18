Review: Not-So-Poison Apple Pie Milkshake from Magic Kingdom

Poor Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Magic Kingdom faced several issues of bad luck over the last year or so. For example, the excellent Wendell’s Bathtub 50th anniversary dessert has been unavailable many times since that celebration began. During my visit there recently, several of their machines sere not working properly. For Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, this location sells a complicated and perhaps unlucky treat. The Not-So-Poison Apple Pie Milk Shake, which costs $8.49. This treat can only be purchased during the Halloween party.

The reactions to this treat during the first night were mixed to say the least. Of the eight colleagues I checked with whom bought this, none said it was an excellent option. However, many said that it had potential. I shall attempt to explain.

The “Not-So-Poison Apple Pie Milk Shake” features a variety of flavors. The menu description reads apple pie milkshake with green apple whipped cream, sour apple marshmallow straw, cinnamon donuts, and a poison apple straw. A colleague informed me that this location had previously sold a similar named cupcake. I guess this milkshake counts as one time Walt Disney World opted to make something besides a celebration cupcake.

In simple terms, way too many things happen within this concept. On the 2nd night of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, when I tried this, I failed to be impressed. In unprofessional terms, the flavors tasted weird. I get that odd or weird can go with Halloween. Yet, this dessert botched the execution in my experience.

On the positive side, the texture and consistency of the milkshake deserves praise for a theme park milkshake. The donut holes provide a decent flavor. The softness of these surprised me. Also, the marshmallow had great texture and reasonable flavor.

Now, those positives shine in comparison to the overly tart whipped cream. The whipped cream flavor interacts with too many other components of this dessert. The milkshake itself tastes adequate but a bit “fake” to me. Since I tried each component separately with a spoon, the milkshake itself and the whipped cream held this dessert back.

Why do I mention the spoon factor? Well, Cast Members were admitting to guest that the straw that comes with this milkshake hinders it. I agree with that assessment.

In fairness to this milkshake, others who had it on opening night said they liked it. They thought it could have been better, or course, and understood my criticisms when I texted them during the event. Maybe your experience will be different, but the overly tart flavor might not be for everyone.

Enjoy the spooky. As always, eat like you mean it!