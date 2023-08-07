Review: New French Toast Cannoli at Vivoli Il Gelato Disney Springs







Vivoli Il Gelato at Disney Springs announced a new French Toast Cannoli recently. We decided to try this new item.

Vivoli Il Gelato, at Disney Springs, sells Italian-themed sweet treats. You can find this sweet shop between The Boathouse Restaurant and Gideon’s Bakehouse. Vivoli Il Gelato specializes in gelato and sorbetto. Various flavors can be found here and listed on its online menu. Guests also find shakes, floats, cannoli (and other pastries), and sundaes. Some gelato 21+ wine milkshakes, and floats can be purchased here if desired. This small location has no indoor seating. However, it offers six tables outside with four seats each. However, that seating provides limited shade.

The cannoli options at Vivoli Il Gelato cost $7.50. The flavor choices for the filling include a signature style, black cherry chip, blueberry, guava, Nutella, orange blossom honey, Oreo, and peanut butter. Based on a social media post by Vivoli Al Gelato, a new type of cannoli appeared on the menu. Vivoli Il Gelato stated that the French Toast Cannoli involves sweet ricotta meeting French toast perfection. We decided to give it a try.

French Toast Cannoli at Vivoli Il Gelato – $10.00

When you order the French Toast Cannoli, you receive an order containing two. After speaking with cast members, I could tell this item had been a part of the menu before. It is currently listed on the menu board. Still, the team members appeared confused when we ordered it. After that confusion, we were told to wait about five to seven minutes for the order to be prepared.

The French Toast Cannoli menu description reads, “a sweet cream of ricotta spread of bread dipped and cooked in French toast batter.” This brings a different taste from a traditional cannoli option, as you might expect.

The French Toast texture of the batter comes through clearly. The ricotta spread works with the batter. Nonetheless, the spread, on this day, lacked the flavor we expected. The French toast batter dominates this sweet treat. The cinnamon-sugar topping makes the strongest statement to your taste buds. In fairness, our second French toast treat presented more ricotta flavor to balance the treat. Still, the batter overwhelms everything else.

The composition of these was very soft. This pulls apart easily, unlike a more traditional cannoli at Vivoli Il Gelato. We expected to need a utensil to eat it. However, this became a finger food treat quickly. Also, based on getting two with each order, this makes a simple treat to share.

Though your experience may vary, we found the French Toast Cannoli just okay. Most people order gelato here. We suggest that unless you crave some cinnamon-sugar while at Disney Springs.

As always, eat like you mean it!