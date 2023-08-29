Review: New Crispy Chicken Breakfast Sandwich at Westward Ho at Magic Kingdom







In recent weeks, Magic Kingdom has updated several quick service locations with new breakfast items. Westward Ho in Frontierland in Magic Kingdom added a new breakfast sandwich earlier this month. One morning, the Crispy Chicken, Egg, and Pepper Jack Biscuit Sandwich at Westward Ho at Magic Kingdom caught our attention.

For those unfamiliar with Westward Ho, it is a quick service location near the water in the Frontierland area of Magic Kingdom. Also, this quick service kiosk serves the popular Candied Bacon Skewer– even for breakfast.

Magic Kingdom has been pushing a new sausage breakfast sandwich at several locations in the mornings. We were not impressed with that during a recent rope drop trip to Magic Kingdom. What did we think of this breakfast sandwich?

Crispy Chicken, Egg, and Pepper Jack Biscuit – $7.49

On the Monday morning we ordered this, the queue for Westward Ho was short. Many guests looked confused about how to enter the queue. At Westward Ho, you enter on the right side and exit on the left side.

We ordered our biscuit sandwich with little issue. The breakfast sandwich came wrapped in paper. We received a hot breakfast sandwich.

Our initial reaction concluded that this sandwich serves as a vast improvement over the basic sausage breakfast sandwich at Magic Kingdom. Though we liked this sandwich, that statement alone does not equate to high praise by itself.

Positives of this Breakfast Sandwich at Westward Ho

The biscuit itself tasted good. Some might call it flaky, but we would disagree. However, the biscuit laid a tasty foundation for this theme park quick service option. The chicken portion looked reasonable in size for this price point. Though we would have preferred more flavor with it, the chicken tasted properly prepared and avoided the typical dryness issue with quick service food.

Once again, the breakfast sandwich was presented to us hot. We appreciate that. Still, we suggest eating it soon after receiving it. We suspect that it will lose quality if it cools too much.

Weaknesses of the Breakfast Sandwich at Westward Ho

As you might expect, this sandwich was a bit greasy. However, it was no greasier than a typical chicken biscuit at your local fast-food option. Our biggest complaint about the breakfast sandwich involved the cheese. The pepper jack cheese provided minimal flavor. Also, it offered only a tiny bit of spice during our final bites.

Conclusion

Though we would not race to order this again, we found this to be a solid breakfast option. We appreciate that Magic Kingdom looks to be upgrading breakfast offerings. This marks a step up for theme park guests.

