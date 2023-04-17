Review: Mythos Signature Lamb Burger







Mythos Restaurant at Universal Islands of Adventure, which serves The Mythos Signature Lamb Burger, receives high marks from some theme park voters.

In many cultures, we hear the accusation of voting irregularities. Though many of us lack the qualifications to evaluate those discussions, some are qualified for another voting discussion. Those might feel qualified to assess the debate on the best theme park restaurant.

Voters for Mythos

The voters for a popular site declared Mythos Restaurant as the best theme park restaurant in the world for numerous years. Though, Carthay Circle, Le Cellier, and Monsieur Paul fans would like to question this voting.

Universal Orlando commonly displays a banner above Mythos Restaurant proclaiming this voter victory. In fairness, Mythos offers some excellent overall value in table service dining in a theme park. One example of this can be seen with the Mythos Signature Lamb Burger.

We recently visited Mythos in Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando. This burger presently costs $20 with fries, according to their online menus. Of course, both major park resorts struggle to keep online menus up to date. Please confirm prices when you visit.

Mythos Signature Lamb Burger

The burger features hand-packed ground lamb. The toppings include grilled onions, shredded lettuce, a tomato, and feta olive aioli. Though the construction and appearance of this burger have changed over the last few years, the quality of the lamb burger patty continues to be excellent. Though I feel the burger patty offered got smaller, this reasonable flavor still exists within this burger with excellent preparation. With the current presentation, this burger could be messy. This one has moisture, especially with the aioli.

The balance of this burger works very well. The aioli balances out the heartier flavor of the meat. Also, this burger avoids the potential greasy factor of some table service burgers. However, the bun sometimes keeps this burger from being superior. Yet, this burger offers some value for $20 at a table service restaurant within a theme park. The fries were good but seasoned like your standard fry.

Though lamb does not count as a favorite for me, this burger tastes worthy of table service standards. Combined with the beautiful interior at Mythos or the outdoor seating, the setting adds to this dining experience. You might need to make reservations here, so please plan for that. Even if this is not the best table service restaurant in a theme park in the world, the food rates high.

If you are interested in more reviews of Mythos Restaurant, we have placed links to those below. As always, eat like you mean it!

