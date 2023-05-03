Review Morimoto Asia ‘Buri-Bop’ Disney Springs







Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto leads several upscale table service restaurants throughout the world. One of the famous “Iron Chef” wins involves creating the “Buri-Bop.” At Morimoto Asia, you can order and enjoy the Iron Chef Inspired “Buri-Bop” at the Disney Springs location.

Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs serves Pan-Asian-style cuisine created by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. One of the original Iron Chefs, Morimoto, has created a brand of top-quality cuisine. He appears periodically at his restaurants. Sometimes, he prepares the food in a special exclusive event for guests lucky enough to enjoy his skill.

One of the signature items on Morimoto Asia’s menu is the Morimoto “Buri-Bop.” This upscale menu item costs $36. Morimoto Asia charges more than many Disney Springs restaurants. Yet, we feel the quality deserves this price point.

The “Buri-Bop” consists of Korean style yellowtail with a bed of rice. This comes served in a hot clay pot with an egg yolk added. If this does not sound impressive to you, we understand. However, this menu description undersells this dining experience.

Morimoto Asia “Buri-Bop” Preparation

When your entrée arrives at the table, one of the chefs will prepare it right in front of you. The hot clay pot provides an essential variable in this entrée. This pot will remain hot as you enjoy your meal. You can even use the edges of the pot to cook your fish more if desired.

Morimoto used his expert skills as a sushi chef to devise this dish. Though the menu does not list it as included, the “Buri=Bop” contains more than expected. The bowl contains small amounts of marinated spinach, fennel head ferns, pickled daikon, carrots, yuzu pepper, garlic-soy jus, and shredded nori.

To describe this entrée as fabulous would be an understatement. The fish prepared semi-sushi style by your chef tableside enhanced the experience. The chef will explain how Morimoto created his version of a “Buri-Bop.”

Flavor

The rice and fish come incredibly well prepared. The subtle and not-so-subtle flavors of the entire entree show why Morimoto Asia costs a bit more than your average table service restaurant. We found the flavors completed the yellowtail fish nicely. For those unfamiliar with yellowtail fish, it makes an excellent component for Asian cooking and sushi.

Our only criticism of this dish involved the portion size. We found ourselves wanting more for two reasons. One, the “Buri-Bop” brings unique and incredible flavor. However, the second reason revolves around the fact that most guests, including us, would expect more rice with this dish. Nevertheless, we will not question the preparation of an Iron Chef-designed premier menu item.

If you are a big eater, you could order an edamame appetizer. We ordered it on a recent visit. Those cost $10. The portion size would be defined as huge and easily sharable.

Morimoto Asia continues to be one of the best Disney Springs restaurants. Guests looking for upscale dining should consider the cuisine at Morimoto Asia. We look forward to returning to Morimoto Asia on our next visit to Disney Springs. As always, ear like you mean it!