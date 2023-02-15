Review: Mardi Gras Kye Marn Roll The Cowfish Burger & Sushi Bar CityWalk Orlando







The Cowfish Burger & Sushi Bar at Universal CityWalk Orlando continues to offer various flavors. This fusion restaurant serves burgers, sushi, and “Burgushi.” A special Kye Marn Roll can be purchased for the Mardi Gras season at Universal Orlando.

The Kye Marn Roll honors the carnival tradition of Haiti. The “Kye Marn” parade happens simultaneously at Haiti’s largest carnival in Port-au-Prince and other Haitian cities. This annual carnival celebration with the “Kye Marn” parade corresponds with other Mardi Gras carnivals worldwide.

The Kye Marn Roll costs $20 before applicable discounts. The menu description reads, “braised short rib glazed with orange togarashi bbq (sauce), panko fried and topped with a Haitian spicy slaw.” This menu description should alert guests that this Haitian-themed menu item will offer some spice. Our talented server made sure we knew about the potential spice level. However, though the slaw brought some heat, we found the spice level lower than expected. If you are averse to spice, then bear that in mind. The spice level sneaks up on you from the slaw.

One constant criticism of The Cowfish Burger & Sushi Bar relates to the service here. Guests tell stories of great food but prolonged and inconsistent service. Our experiences at Cowfish do not match those horror stories. However, one of us dining had to ask for silverware and chopsticks after the entrée was delivered to our table.

We felt this sushi roll depended way too much on the BBQ sauce. The sauce brings good flavor, which matches the other ingredients. Still, the different components failed to reach that level of quality when we experienced this meal. The other seasonings could have been more consistent. The short rib and panko batter provided average quality for table service dining. The seaweed component also offered only a common flavor. We suggest asking for a side of orange togarashi BBQ sauce.

Overall, this creative Mardi Gras concept failed to let the good time roll when we tried this. The spice level did not deter us. The lackluster zest and odd texture of this sushi roll unsuccessfully combined into an average entrée. With so many better entrees at Cowfish, we suggest ordering those. As always, eat like you mean it!