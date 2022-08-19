Review: Madame Leota Talking Tomb Stone From Lowes

Halloween will be here before we know it and Lowes has a bunch of exclusive Haunted Mansion items from Gemmy. Today I made another trip to Lowes to score the Madame Leota tomb stone that wasn’t available two days ago. I got one!

Now, the price on this is high at $109. Personally I think that price is a bit inflated for what it is, but to me it was worth paying it. This one is so much better than the Madame Leota Crystal Ball that I reviewed earlier. If I had to choose between the two the tomb stone would win easily.

She actually moves her lips when she talks, not necessarily in sync, but her mouth does move. The other issue is that her face are is blue and it would have looked better stone colored like the one at the parks. I get that they wanted it to stand out.

The piece is about 2 1/2 feet tall. The eyes also flash as she speaks.

Here she is in motion:

She does say more, I just did a quick one for this video. I haven’t taken her out of the “test” mode yet.

Overall, I think this piece is one of my favorite Halloween decorations. Pricey yes, but worth it for me.

If you are interested in this piece or other Haunted Mansion items you will want to head over to your nearest Lowes. I was there two days ago and all the inflatable Doom Buggy with Hitchhiking Ghosts were gone by today. They had just put these out so I was able to nab one. People are scooping these items up fast.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!