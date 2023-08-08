Review: Lump Crab Cake from Coastal Eats Epcot Food and Wine







At the Coastal Eats booth, near the Creation Shop, at Epcot, this Food and Wine booth brought back the Lump Crab Cake for 2023. We gave it a try. What did we think of it?

The Lump Crab Cake costs seven dollars. The menu description reads lump crab cake with Cajun-spiced vinegar slaw. Our initial reaction to the plating caused us to consider this a small portion. Still, if the flavor quality holds up, then that will be fine.

We also have not experienced a good crab cake inside the Walt Disney World theme park at other dining locations. This left this festival item with a lot to go up against.

Lump Crab Cake from Coastal Eats – $7.00

For our first bite, we tried the crab cake and slaw without adding any lemon juice to it. The taste overall was adequate. This dish brought nothing special. Yet, it also possessed no true negatives.

With the lemon added, the flavor improved. One of our group members does not like lemon flavor. Still, he agreed that it enhanced the crab cake. Based on that, we found this festival food item a reasonable choice. Now, please do not expect authentic crab cake for those of you visiting from areas of the United States that produce excellent crab cakes.

However, we found that the slaw lacked any flavor that matched the menu description. We wanted a more robust flavor from the crab and slaw. Still, we often experience this issue with the food produced at Walt Disney World at quick service locations.

Having said that, this Epcot International Food and Wine Festival item holds up as a reasonable choice. As mentioned earlier, this crab cake brings no negative flavors to your taste buds. However, we expect more for the price point on this returning festival item.

Still, this makes a nice option for guests wanting a taste of seafood without being potentially overwhelmed. One member of our group called this a safe option. We would not go that far, but we understand their point. Though we might not run to this booth again, this choice fails to be a bad one.

The Coastal Eats booth also serves an Oyster Rockefeller for Epcot Food and Wine Festival 2023. We did not try it. Still, we have heard good things about it. Also, we placed some previous reviews of Food and Wine items below, As always, eat like you mean it!