Review: Lowes Haunted Mansion Tombstones







Lowes stores are starting to get their Halloween items out for customers. I happened to stop at a nearby store while they were still stocking and was able to grab two of the new tombstones. The store only had two of each out. I’m not sure if they only received that many or if that’s all they had gotten out at that time.

I saw other videos with people finding them in their newly stocked store, and they only had two of each out as well.

Brother Dave Tombstone- $49.98

The decoration is made of a hard blow-mold type of plastic. It’s grey and looks like the stone at the Haunted Mansion attraction. It has the words “Dear departed Brother Dave, He chased a bear into a cave.”

It measures about 2 feet tall and 1.5 feet wide.

The item was available on Lowes.com but now shows that it is unavailable online. It is showing up in stores now.

Here is the write-up:

“Create your own Haunted Mansion graveyard scene with a whimsical tombstone! This ghostly blow mold tombstone features the epitaph of Brother Dave who died in a cave. Perfect for indoor or outdoor Halloween decorating, this Haunted Mansion tombstone makes a ‘spooktacular’ addition to your Haunted Mansion graveyard. Also availabe in Good Old Fred and Madame Leota styles.”

Good Old Fred – $49.98

The second tombstone I found was the Good Old Fred one. Like the Brother Dave piece it is made to look like the tombstone outside the Disney parks attraction.

The stone says “Here lies Good Old Fred, a great big rock fell on his head. RIP.”

I do not have a link for this one on Lowes.com yet, but you can find it in stores.

The measurements are similar to the Brother Dave tombstone.

Overall these pieces are very well made. They are priced similarly to other Disney blow mold items. I do think the price is a bit high for these pieces, but I’m sure the licensing fee is the reason.

If you are a Haunted Mansion fan, you will love these pieces.

8/10. I love them but the price is a bit high for what it is. I am sure they will hold up well, given how sturdy and well-made they seem.

FYI, There is also a Madame Leota tombstone with actual eyes for this year.

I’m not sure if she will be available online or only in stores. I don’t yet have a price on her.

I can’t tell you how this piece is in person because I did not see it.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!