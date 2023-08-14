Review: Korean-style Impossible Burger at Everything Pop Disney World







Disney’s Pop Century Resort houses the Everything Pop food court. We tried the Korean-style Impossible Burger there for a “Meatless Monday.”

Disney’s Pop Century Resort serves as one of the Walt Disney World Resort value hotels. The quality and price exceed the three All-Star Walt Disney World hotels in the value category. The addition of Disney’s Skyliner transportation system makes Pop Century a more appealing option to many Walt Disney World visitors.

The food court options at Pop Century are also considered better than the three Disney All-Star Resort’s food courts. We decided to test that out on a Monday evening. Since some people follow a “Meatless Monday” diet, we felt a plant-based option made sense to try.

When you use the Disney mobile app to order, it only shows one plant-based option, the Korean-style Impossible Burger. We noticed that another Everything Pop food court station had an Impossible Meatloaf entree. Still, the Walt Disney World mobile app did not list that as plant-based for mobile orders. Of course, Everything Pop runs some additional rotating specialty offerings only available for dine-in.

Korean-style Impossible Burger – $13.29

The Korean-style Impossible Burger appears on the everyday menu at the Everything Pop food court. We heard good things about this burger. However, we did not experience those types of things.

The menu description reads, “Impossible™ Patty topped with a Korean-style Barbecue Sauce and Pickled Vegetable Slaw.” The standard side with this entrée is French fries. The fries are standard Disney ones. However, you can dip them in barbecue or honey mustard to help with that.

This plant-based burger fits the standard pattern for Walt Disney World plant-based items. The preparation method calls for using a spicy sauce or seasoning to disguise the flavor of the alt-meat or, in some cases, the vegetables. We have seen that across Walt Disney World in recent days.

We dislike this since the Impossible products can be prepared to bring good flavor. The Korean barbecue sauce serves the purpose of bringing some spicy heat. Nevertheless, we did not enjoy the flavor of the sauce. The burger has plenty of sauce.

Overpowering Sauce at Everything Pop

Perhaps it was a bad day, but the sauce overpowered everything else. Also, it left a consistent aftertaste once we completed the burger. Of course, we ate all of it! We can still hear our parents speaking about cleaning our plates.

The Impossible burger patty tasted fine. Still, with all the sauce, we found that hard to enjoy. The bun holding it all together was average but what you would expect at a theme park resort food court.

Also, the pickled vegetable slaw on our burger was only a few slightly seasoned cucumbers. We always expect standard burger toppings like lettuce and tomato for plant-based burgers. This burger came with none of those.

We have been impressed with the improvement of plant-based options at Walt Disney World. This one counts as a miss, at least for our “Meatless Monday.” For us, this serves as a disappointment.

