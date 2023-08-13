Review: Impossible Sliders Nomad Lounge Animal Kingdom







One of the most unique lounges at Walt Disney World goes by the name of Nomad Lounge. Nomad Lounge at Disney’s Animal Kingdom serves some Impossible Sliders. We decided to give them a try.

The Nomad Lounge resides near Tiffins Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This lounge often draws large crowds of people wanting to enjoy the experience. This one might be the best as lounges go at Walt Disney World. The Nomad Lounge offers indoor and outdoor seating. This place shows that an Imagineer designed it. The place conveys a casual atmosphere. The cast members always do a great job of making guests feel comfortable at this lounge.

Impossible Sliders – $15.00

During our time there, we ordered the Impossible Sliders. Like many menu items at Nomad Lounge, you pay for the great atmosphere. The price point was a bit high. However, we expected that based on previous experiences here.

The menu description told us to expect Impossible Sliders with chipotle mayo and some yucca fries. As you might expect, this menu item qualifies as vegan.

Our main criticism of these sliders connects to the small portion size for the $15 price tag. However, that ends our negative comments about these sliders.

The buns tasted fresh and very soft. The chipotle mayo and other garnishes with these sliders work very well and pair with the alternative meat nicely. Even the yucca fries came well prepared.

The chipotle mayo fits the Walt Disney World Resort pattern of adding extra spice to the vegan and vegetarian menu items. For those adverse to any spice level, that should not cause them to avoid these sliders.

The Impossible product avoided the classic aftertaste issue. In fact, this version of Impossible products counts as some of the best we have tasted at Walt Disney World.

As mentioned, our only criticism of these sliders relates to the price point. Still, guests visit this place for its exquisite atmosphere. As always, eat like you mean it!