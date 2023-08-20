Review: Impossible™ Buffalo Chicken Tenders at Epcot’s Food and Wine Festival







Walt Disney World announced that the Muppets created some of the items for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE®. We tested the Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders created with the Muppet Labs for the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival.

Though some may have been disappointed that the Muppets only appeared by video technology at this festival location, the Odyssey area offers several unique Food and Wine items for this year’s event. As Walt Disney World previously announced, “Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant, Beaker, who appear throughout the venue via videos from Muppet Labs, will welcome you to their taste-testing headquarters, where the inventive duo are busy creating scientific snacks and mind-blowing beverages.”

We decided to try one of the plant-based offerings during a recent trip to the Muppet Labs-inspired festival area. The Impossible™ Buffalo Chicken Tenders are listed as new this year for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE®. The tenders come with plant-based blue cheese, plant-based ranch dressing, and celery, which looked plant-based to us.

Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders – $7.50

The plant-based options at the Brew-Wing Labs Food and Wine Festival area were the Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders and Buffalo Brussels Sprouts. We chose chicken tenders. In fact, we have chosen these Impossible tenders a few times during the festival so far.

Based on our experiences, we reached some conclusions about the Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders. The portion size with this festival item makes a reasonable deal. Sure, these are not wings. However, the chicken tender quality works with these items. They come with a significant amount of plant-based blue cheese and ranch dressing. This adds to the quality of the chicken tenders. However, it directly impacts the potential mess factor.

The few times we had the Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders, the breading brought decent flavor. However, the breading can get soggy if left in the sauce for too long. Still, if not, the crunchiness of the breading works well with this Food and Wine Festival item.

Spice Level of this Food and Wine Item

Regarding spice level, these tenders were a medium level of hot. If you avoid spicy foods, then this item should be skipped. However, anyone tolerating or enjoying spicy food will appreciate the flavor. For Disney theme park spice levels, this ranks higher than usual. However, these tenders pale compared to the hottest wings at this festival stop.

Would these chicken tenders pass as non-vegan?

To that, we would say no. However, the quality should be considered. We enjoyed these. Even those that were not fans of vegan alternative meat found these to be a nice option. Still, some compared the quality to good alternative meat from the frozen sections at Publix, a popular grocery store in the Orlando area.

Of course, based on the price of vegan frozen food these days, that makes these look better either way. We have tried these a few times. We can recommend them even if they are not the best option among the vast options at Epcot International Food and Wine. As always, eat like you mean it!