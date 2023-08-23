Review: Hitchhiking Ghost Masks From Spirit Halloween







I was finally able to get my hands on the new Hitchhiking Ghost Masks from Spirit Halloween. Thanks to my wonderful parents, I have Ezra, Gus and Phineas here, ready to grace my Haunted Mansion Halloween decorations for 2023.

Spirit Halloween is offering the trio as “blacklight reactive” masks.

Each mask retails for $14.99, and as of now, they are only available in Spirit Halloween stores. They may be added to the website later, but as of writing this article, they have not been.

Which leads to the challenge of finding the masks. Many stores are selling out as items are bought up by resellers for sites like eBay and Mercari, where a set of three can run you $110-$150.

The masks themselves are not made of a rubber material but more of a hard plastic.

I would liken them to much sturdier Ben Cooper-type masks. They are very well made for a $15 price tag, but if you drop these from higher up, they might crack.

Each mask has reinforced, covered eye holes, and a sturdy, elastic headband. There is also an extra elastic support on top of the band, which holds the masks up well.

These pieces are well sculpted and resemble the characters from the attraction. I think the detailing on these is also great for the price.

They are blacklight reactive, as I tried to show in these images. I only had a small black light flashlight.

I think I may use the headband to attach these to a window with suction cups and put a black light on them so they can be seen from outside.

Overall I would give these a fairly high rating of 9.5/10. Definitely worth the $14.99 price tag per piece. You don’t need to use a blacklight but with one they are even better!

Definitely grab these if you can, but try not to pay the ridiculous prices online. Hopefully, they come to the website soon.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!