Review: Heat Activated Haunted Mansion Stretching Room Mug From Hallmark







I have stumbled upon yet another fantastic Haunted Mansion find for fellow fans. Right now Hallmark has various merchandise based on the popular attraction, including the tree topper that scalpers have already cleaned out. But they also have a fun mug that makes the famous Stretching Room portraits grow when you add hot liquid.

I picked up mine at a Hallmark store, but they are available online as well.

Here is the write-up:

“Things are not always exactly as they seem. Like this fun coffee mug featuring portraits from The Haunted Mansion. It would seem all is well with the characters on this cup—until you fill the heat-activated ceramic mug with hot coffee or tea and reveal the harm that may be bestowed upon them!

Disney The Haunted Mansion ceramic, color-changing mug reveals whimsical portraits when filled with a hot beverage.

Hand wash only. Do not microwave.

Holds 10 oz.

5″ W x 5.13″ H x 3.25″ D“

The mug is shaped like a pentagon with five sides. On four sides are the Stretching Room portraits, and the fifth side holds the mug handle.

It starts out as it does in the Stretching Room, with only part of the portrait showing. But when you add hot liquid, the bottom half of the portraits reveal themselves.

Overall, it’s a cute piece. The downside is that you have to hand wash it, and you can’t microwave it. You also need to be careful when washing the outside of the mug, so as not to scratch off the heat-reactive coating.

It is a really fun mug overall, and it’s fun watching the portraits appear when it gets to a warm enough temperature. The price isn’t terrible, but it’s still kind of high for what it is.

Overall, I would give this an 8 / 10 with point deductions for the handwashing only and the pricing. $20 is not terrible, but it’s not great either.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!