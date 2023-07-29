Review: Haunted Mansion Themed Ghoulish Delight Beignets Scat Cat’s Club







Disney’s Port Orleans – French Quarter hotel presents guests with a New Orleans-themed experience. At this hotel’s Scat Cat’s Club, guests can buy Ghoulish Delight Beignets to celebrate Disney’s Haunted Mansion movie opening in theatres.

Several Haunted Mansion-themed food and beverage items, like the Haunted Donut at Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew, appeared on Walt Disney World property Friday, July 28. These will only be around for a short time. The last day of sales of these limited-time Haunted Mansion items will be July 31. There may be room for one more but only for a short time.

The Ghoulish Delight Beignets come in the signature Mickey Beignet shape. These cost $7.49 for three. They have the exact pricing as the standard beignets at Scat Cat’s Club. These feature the normal excellent beignets made here dusted with cookies and cream powdered sugar and a ghoulish marshmallow crème drizzle.

These beignets are challenging to quantify. They are almost ghost-like in being tough to describe.

Nevertheless, we enjoyed these limited-time beignets. In fact, we found them slightly better than the standard high-quality beignets served at Scat Cat’s Club. The marshmallow crème, with these, provides the most unique and best flavor of the beignet. The cookies and crème powdered sugar adds a nice touch also. These bring a combination for your taste buds to be enjoyed. Of course, be careful not to make too big of a mess with the powdered sugar on top of each beignet. In addition, the beignets provide a good portion size.

On the less positive side, the Ghoulish Delights Beignets do not come with sauce. You might prefer something else if you love dipping your beignet in a sauce. Also, the themed powdered sugar tastes good. Yet, if you expect powerful cookies and crème flavor, you will be disappointed. Despite that, the consistency of the powdered sugar was good. We felt that the chefs made a safe choice with this flavor pattern. We do not find fault with that. Still, we want to caution people expecting robust cookies and crème flavor that this will not have that.

In conclusion, these Ghoulish Delight Beignets make a great option at Scat Cat’s Club. Our group enjoyed them. They present good flavor and provide a unique opportunity for the menu at Scat Cat’s Club. In fairness, the Disney promotional picture of these beignets fails to represent what they look and taste like. Still, these beignets make an excellent snack. As always, eat like you mean it!