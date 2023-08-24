Review: Haunted Mansion Portraits From Spirit Halloween







In case you haven’t guessed yet, I have a huge Haunted Mansion problem. This year, Spirit Halloween is offering even more Haunted Mansion merchandise, including these new Haunted Mansion portraits.

These two pieces have been on the Spirit Halloween website, but they are hit-and-miss. You can find them in the store, which is where I got mine from (thanks to my parents.)

Both “signs” are smaller than I expected in person, but they are made well and have good weight to them.

Spirit Halloween Old Woman Ghost Portrait- $17.99

This piece measures 7.5″ X 9″

For the old woman ghost, you can hang it from a metal piece at the top of the frame.

The image is pretty static, but it’s fantastic, with excellent detailing in both the image and the frame.

The King portrait is larger, measuring 12″x 10″.

Like the Old Woman Ghost “sign,” it has a great weight to it and fantastic detailing.

I love this one because it seems more lifelike, and the eyes seem to move with you.

Overall, I rate these a 9.5/10. I’m knocking off .5 because I think the smaller portrait is a bit pricey for its size, but they are definitely worth the money if you can find them! I love the “Crowned Ghost” portrait and the fantastic detailing.

