Review: Haunted Mansion Organ Player Inflatable For Halloween 2023







My third and final Haunted Mansion inflatable review features the new Haunted Mansion Organ Player inflatable.

This item can be found at Tis Your Season online for $189.99. With tax and shipping it came up to over $200, but it arrived quickly.

This inflatable is amazing! It is 7 feet tall and plays an instrumental version of ‘Grim Grinning Ghosts.” The organist’s head also turns from side to side. Definitely worth the money on this one.

Here is a video showing it in action:

I liked that this one inflated very quickly. Of the three I reviewed, the Madame Leota tombstone took the longest to inflate by far. But she made up for it with her lights and sounds. This one does have a base on it as did the Haunted Mansion clock. Since they have bases, they likely have more powerful motors to make movement effects, which is likely why they inflated far quicker.

Since this one is wide, I do not think it will blow over as easily.

The sounds are relatively loud in person. My only complaint is that this is it is not as detailed as their previous organ player inflatable.

It would be hard-pressed to beat the 2008 Sam’s Club Organ Player with Dancers (which I wished they would remake.) But it is worth the cost.

You can order it online now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!