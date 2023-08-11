Review: Haunted Mansion Library Busts From Spirit Halloween







More and more Halloween merchandise is starting to come out for the season. Of course, Spirit Halloween is one of the first places shoppers think of for seasonal decorations. If you want Haunted Mansion-themed merchandise, this is one store to check out.

Previously I reviewed the Haunted Mansion Stretching Room panels. Today I’m going to review the Haunted Mansion Library busts.

Currently, Spirit Halloween has two library busts inspired by the Haunted Mansion attraction. I bought them both, because I may have a Haunted Mansion problem.

The first officially licensed bust is based on one of the male literary busts from the Haunted Mansion Library. He was released previously.

The polyresin sculpture measures 13″ H x 5.75″ W x 6.25″ D.

Here’s the write-up:

“Turn your home into your very own haunted mansion with this Haunted Mansion Tabletop Bust! This ominous statue is sure to add some sinister energy to any room and is perfect for any fan of this iconic Disney attraction.”

While the price seems a bit high, the bust is very nice. It’s similar in size to how the attraction busts appear. The sculpting is well done, as is the paint on the piece.

Definitely a buy for Haunted Mansion fans.

New for 2023, the female bust is a bit more expensive than the one from last year.

Once again, the sculpture is made of polyresin and measures a bit larger than the previous one at 13″ H x 6.5″ W x 6.7″ D.

Here is the write-up for this piece:

“Your home will be looking just like the Haunted Mansion this Halloween when you put this officially licensed library bust on display. This bust looks just like the statue from the movie and is the perfect collectible for fans of the classic film to add to your Halloween decor. “

Her paint job is also well done, as is the sculpt. She looks just like the one on the attraction!

The price is pushed higher with this one, but I would still buy it again. I’m sure the licensing fees are expensive, especially with the recent film.

Overall I would rate these items a 9 out of 10. The pieces themselves are fantastic, but the pricing is high, which led me to drop my score a bit.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!