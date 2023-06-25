Review: Haunted Mansion 13 Hour Clock Inflatable From Lowes







Today I have another review for you. This time it is the 13 Hour Clock Haunted Mansion inflatable from Lowes.

This 8-foot-tall inflatable is available online for $129.

This one inflates quickly and does have a base that elevates it off of the ground.

The hands on the front of the clock spin like they do in the actual Haunted Mansion attraction.

Here’s a video I took to demonstrate the movement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pirates & Princesses (@pnpdisneypodcast)

My one complaint is the pricing on this one. While it is fun to have the hands spinning, the price seems a bit high for all the wider it is. It’s 8-foot-tall but only about 2 feet wide. Of course, this didn’t stop me from buying it, and I doubt the price will hinder Haunted Mansion fans. I just want to point out that, objectively it seemed high.

Until I can put it out for the Halloween season, I won’t know how it performs outdoors. This one will have to be anchored well to keep it from tipping over, as it might have the tendency to do given that it’s tall but not wide.

I do love that the hands spin. Honestly, that was the only reason I would buy it for that price. Hopefully, that effect holds up long term.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!