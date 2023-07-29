Review: Haunted Donut Everglazed Disney Springs







Our friends at Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew continue to crank out limited-time donuts like the latest one, the Haunted Donut.

In honor of the “Haunted Mansion” movie showing in the theatres starting this weekend, Everglazed designed a spooky-looking donut for the occasion. This donut comes out with several other Disney theme park resort treats to celebrate the “Haunted Mansion” movie opening. The Haunted Donut brings some reasonable enjoyment, as some people might say.

Hauntingly delicious! 🧟‍♀️ Available through Sunday, our 𝐇𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐭 features an ube donut glazed with purple ube icing, eerily electric green sprinkles, ghostly blue buttercream topped with crushed cookie dust, and an edible supernatural clock disc of delight! 👻 pic.twitter.com/OQ0rvmyNfh — Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (@everglazed) July 28, 2023

As Everglazed posted on its social media, this doughnut starts with the Everglazed Purple-Glazed Ube Donut. It then receives an ube glaze, green sprinkles (eerily electric according to Everglazed), and ghostly blue buttercream. The final components of the topping consist of crushed cookie dust and “an edible supernatural clock disc of delight.”

Haunted Donut

Overall, we found this limited-time donut makes a good addition for guests of this Disney Springs sweet treat option. The buttercream tasted fantastic, as usual with Everglazed Donuts. We rarely taste buttercream below excellent standards here.

In addition, we enjoyed the sweetness level of this donut. The powerful sugary flavor level presented to guests will be toned down compared to other Everglazed creations.

The ube component serves as one reason for this. Ube makes a superb, sweet option for vegan dining. The sweetness level works nicely with this donut compared to the Citrus Dream Donut, also currently being sold for Flavors of Florida. The Citrus Dream Donut offers good flavor but lots of sweet sugar.

Nevertheless, the Haunted Donut shows some potential things that could be improved for guests. The most obvious one relates to using the only vegan donut at Everglazed for it. This vegan ube donut comes with toppings that are not vegan to make it the Haunted Donut. Since Everglazed has only one vegan doughnut, using that donut as the base makes an odd choice. Sure, the purple coloring helps with the Haunted Mansion theme. However, a vegan base with some non-vegan components might confuse guests.

Edible Clock?

Our other concern about this donut revolves around the edible clock disc. In simple terms, it is edible by definition. Nevertheless, the clock disc tasted like paper on the evening this donut was released. We suggest taking the clock disc off your donut as soon as possible.

You will need to hurry to try this doughnut. This doughnut will only be around until July 31. As always, eat like you mean it!