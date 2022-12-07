Review: Gingerbread Man Voodoo Doughnut Universal Orlando CityWalk

The Voodoo Doughnut “Gingerbread Man” doughnut arrived at the Universal Orlando CityWalk location. At the non-theme park locations of this franchise, this doughnut serves as their monthly doughnut for December 2022. However, the Universal Orlando version contains slightly different ingredients compared to the standard one advertised by the Voodoo Doughnut national chain.

Gingerbread Main Doughnut – $3.50 (before applicable discounts)

The “Gingerbread Man” doughnut at Universal Orlando looks like the “Voodoo Doll” doughnut. Yet, the Orlando version comes as a raised yeast doughnut with gingerbread Bavarian cream filling with caramel icing. The cute buttons on this doughnut are M&M candies.

So how did this taste? In a few words, far better than I expected. My experience with gingerbread flavored theme park food so far this year has not gone well. Yet, this doughnut brought back my faith in gingerbread theme park products.

To start with the raised yeast base of this doughnut offered the best flavor I have had at Voodoo Doughnut in a long time. In fairness, no “Gingerbread Doughnuts” were displayed in the case, so the Team Member had to go back to the rear of store to get mine.

The star of this doughnut turned out to be the gingerbread Bavarian cream, however. It provided a solid flavor without being overly sweet. The combination of the caramel icing, the raised yeast, and the cream created a true gingerbread flavor.

In addition, plenty of filling could be found within this doughnut. Though the filling went in odd places due to the shape of the doughnut. The whole concept works with this doughnut. The only true negatives of this doughnut are the stickiness of the doughnut making it challenging to eat without lots of napkins and M&M candies. The M&M candies were just two mini-M&Ms. However, they avoided the stale issue usually associated with Voodoo Doughnut toppings here.

This doughnut will be sold through the end of the year. This might be the best specialty seasonal doughnut Voodoo Doughnut has made in a while. Now, it is still just a doughnut. However, it is nice to see a good seasonal doughnut here. As always, eat like you mean it!