Review: Forest Mushroom Flatbread Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen







One dining reservation continues to be the hardest to acquire at Universal Orlando. Though not to the level of many Walt Disney World table service options, reservations at Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen remain a challenge to acquire. Many reasons could be given for the demand for reservations here. This restaurant resides in a prime location in CityWalk between Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The desserts look great and offer unique flavors. This place also serves excellent savory items like the Forest Mushroom Flatbread.

The Forest Mushroom Flatbread could be shared as an appetizer or ordered as your main entrée. If dessert functions as your primary objective here, this lighter entrée should leave stomach room for your dessert. The Forest Mushroom Flatbread costs $12.95. This thin flatbread comes covered with mushrooms, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, and white truffle oil. Based on the preparation and ingredients, this flatbread qualifies as vegetarian but not vegan.

The flatbread crust at Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen will be thin. Some have compared them to cracker-thin. That explanation might be too simplified, but I need a better one. If you are looking for a pizza-like crust, flatbread here will disappoint. Still, the crust of these flatbreads works well with the rest of the components.

The flatbread comes to your table cut into triangular pieces, making it easy to share. It also comes in two sections, adding to these flatbreads’ shareability.

Though Toothsome offers a variety of flavors in their flatbreads, this one provides a more earthy style flavor. Combining the mushrooms and goat cheese provides the primary reason for that flavor profile. The cheese stood out as the dominant flavor in this flatbread overall. I found the flavors and texture to be enjoyable and worth the price.

The onions and arugula balanced the cheese and mushrooms in most flatbread bites. The portion size of the toppings on this flatbread, priced under $13, makes a good value for guests. This flatbread reminded me of a mushroom-style pizza at Wolfgang Puck Bar and Grill at Disney Springs regarding flavor. However, this one has a different quality.

This flatbread will only be for some. However, this flatbread brings excellent aspects if you enjoy more earthy flavors. Even if you find yourself a bit overwhelmed by the cheese and mushrooms of this flatbread, dessert is sure to follow at Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen, right?

Should someone go to Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen for this? I would have to answer that with a negative response. With better savory entrée like the “Brisket and Wild Mushroom Meatloaf,” I would not prioritize this item. However, sharing this as an appetizer makes sense. Also, selecting this flatbread before a large dessert makes equal sense in planning your meal. Whatever you decide, enjoy the Toothsome experience. As always, eat like you mean it!