Review: Encanto Cupcake for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month at Disney World







For Hispanic and Latin America Heritage Month, guests can purchase an Encanto Cupcake at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to celebrate this time of year.

Right now, at Walt Disney World, numerous food and beverage items have been created for Hispanic and Latin American Month. These items can be found in the Walt Disney World theme parks, resorts, and Disney Springs.

We visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom on National Cheeseburger Day. Thus, we went to Restaurantosaurus there. Yet, we chose to skip the cheeseburger there. By the way, we suggest you skip them there too. We embraced the Hispanic and Latin emphasis by purchasing instead of a dino burger. This led us to the Encanto Cupcake.

Encanto Cupcake – $6.29

The menu description reads, “Vanilla cake, guava and dulce de leche filling, vanilla frosting, white chocolate ‘Encanto’ decoration, milk chocolate leaves, and crispy pearls.” This cupcake will be available through October 15. We purchased ours at Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. You can also find this cupcake at the Pizzafari quick service location.

Guests should be able to mobile order at these locations. Nonetheless, during our visit, all three phones used could not place a mobile order.

The cupcake passes the photo-worthy test. The milk chocolate leaves resemble plant leaves effectively. The yellow hearts, green pearls, and other topping elements create a fun-looking cupcake. The white chocolate “Encanto” piece featuring Mirabel also looks terrific.

Encanto Cupcake: How Was It?

This cupcake presents several different flavors for “Encanto” to embrace. However, we found this hard to eat without making a mess. Since we are full-grown adults, the smaller children in your group might find most of this cupcake on their cute Disney outfits. The green and purple frosting and chocolates could ruin an outfit quickly.

The cupcake base provides a reasonable basic flavor. Still, the cupcake we received brought plenty of moisture, avoiding the theme park dry cupcake issue.

Our Experience

During our experience, we tasted inconsistent flavors and quality levels with the toppings. Sure, we know the pattern of Disney cupcakes. The talented Disney cast members take a solid standard cupcake and pile creative toppings over that base. Some of the chocolate flavors merged with the cupcake wonderfully. Of course, some felt like overkill. In contrast, the cute white chocolate pieces tasted average despite the beautiful artwork.

With our cupcake, the guava and dulce de leche flavors provide a nice counterbalance to the sugary sweet frosting and chocolate on top of the cupcake. Still, we desired a better flavor from the filling than we received.

Overall, this cupcake qualifies as an average theme park dessert.

We did not love it. Still, we did not hate it either. With it being “Encanto” themed, we appreciated that. We assume other Walt Disney World guests will feel the same. Of course, if the “blue sky” project involving “Encanto” ever happens at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests should get used to more wonderfully pretty desserts like this.

As always, eat like you mean it!