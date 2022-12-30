Review: Does Confisco Grille Have a Decent Banh Mi Sandwich?

Confisco Grille in Islands of Adventure still needs to be remembered by park visitors, as the more highly heralded Mythos draws people away. Also, Confisco is so close to the exit that people can walk to CityWalk, missing this location. Yet, this place offers some decent table service dining. I, for one, have enjoyed all the handhelds on their menu now. This includes the Chipotle Chicken Wrap, The Confisco BLTA, and Hearthstone Baked Chicken Sandwich. The last one I needed to eat was the Pork Belly Banh Mi Sandwich which I was able to try recently.

The Pork Belly Banh Mi Sandwich costs $18.95. That makes it the most expensive handheld/sandwich style entrée here. Like the other ones, it comes with fries. The menu description indicates that guests will receive roasted pork belly, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro, mint, and chili aioli on a soft roll. My sandwich also provided me with a few jalapenos.

The pork belly served at Universal Orlando has not been very good in recent times, however, I ordered this sandwich anyway since that is what theme park food bloggers do.

As the classic saying goes, I have good news and bad news. I will start with the bad news. This sandwich would not be classified as a traditional banh mi sandwich. Also, genuine pork belly does not make up the critical protein of this sandwich. In addition, the bread roll loses the ability to hold this sandwich together as you progress through eating it. The French fries tasted like average table-service fries, so nothing spectacular there.

However, there exists some solidly good news. For the record, I enjoyed this sandwich. The meat may need to be more proper pork belly. Yet, the meat’s flavor, texture, and consistency provided a pleasant experience. The vegetables offered an excellent crunch and decent flavor also. I would have preferred more flavor from the chili aioli, but that also worked well.

This sandwich will not make me race to select it. Still, I would have no problem ordering this again at Confisco Grille. This creates a nice variation to standard theme park food.

As always, eat like you mean it!