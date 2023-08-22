Review: Croque Monsieur at Primo Piatto Disney’s Riviera Resort -Best Quick Service?







Based on guest reviews, one of the top quick service options at Walt Disney World remains Primo Piatto at Disney’s Riviera Resort. We visited Primo Piatto to test the quality of this Disney quick service location and ordered the Croque Monsieur.

Primo Piatto resides not far away from the International Gateway entrance to Epcot. Guests can enjoy a short ride on the Disney Skyliner from Epcot to reach Disney’s Riviera Resort. Primo Piatto offers indoor seating for over 60 people. This quick service location contains three Coke Freestyle machines for guests to refill their Disney resort mugs. Primo Piatto also resides near the pool bar for Disney’s Riviera Resort, Bar Riva.

Croque Monsieur – $12.99

We took the Skyliner from Epcot to Disney’s Riviera Resort for a meal during a recent visit to Primo Piatto. We ordered the Croque Monsieur. As the menu describes, it is a “Classic French Ham and Swiss served with choice of Side.”

The side choices include the usual fries. You can also select a side salad or soup as a side. We chose a side salad. This made an excellent choice.

When our order was ready, a cast member brought our sandwich and salad to our table. They also brought real silverware and an actual napkin. This service style served as a clue that this quick service meal would be of the elevated variety.

Our salad portion size and quality of content should be praised. This side salad offers several different types of vegetables and more than just iceberg lettuce. The dressing comes already placed on the salad. This salad by itself would cost $5 or more at most Disney quick service options. This side serves as more than just a basic side.

In fairness, very little dressing fell towards the bottom of the salad, so a piece or two of the green tasted more bitter than we would have preferred. However, we appreciated this salad.

What About the Sandwich?

The sandwich came well prepared, as you would expect at this quick service option. The sandwich arrived at our table very warm. The quality of the cheese and ham exceeded expectations. In addition, the cheese does not overwhelm the rest of the sandwich. Like the salad, we found this sandwich a solid, well-prepared food item.

The ham, by nature, will taste too salty for some. Also, the nature of this style of sandwich leads to a potentially greasy experience. Still, one should expect that. The quality of flavor should cancel out any concern about the messiness of this sandwich. We resorted to eating it with a fork and knife. We still enjoyed it this way.

Primo Piatto ranks as one of the top quick service options at Walt Disney World Resort. This sandwich and the service here display why this place earned a high standard at Walt Disney World. We have never been disappointed in anything we have tried at Primo Piatto.

As always, eat like you mean it!