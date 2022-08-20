Review: Connections Eatery Grilled Chicken Bao

The addition of Connection Eatery within Epcot continues to draw large crowds for the food and air-conditioning within. Overall, the counter service food served here makes an improvement over most of the counter service burgers served in the parks at Walt Disney World. Even though some guests find this dining option feels a bit too sterile. Still, that fails to slow down the people looking to get food here.

However, theme park food earns a reputation for not being the most cost effective or nutritious. This issue functions as one of the reasons Walt Disney World instituted a “Disney Nutritional Guidelines” system. This system helps parents especially by providing nutrition for their kids. Connections Eatery offers a unique kid’s meal option. The “Grilled Chicken Bao” comes with two sides and either a small low-fat milk or small bottled water. This costs $7.49.

Though this meal is designed for kids 9 years or younger, people older than that can order it also. I have numerous adult colleagues that have mobile ordered this chicken bao. Since this meal comes with two sides, an adult could enjoy this also. The portion size of the entrée will not make a full meal for most people. However, you can get a standard size salad with this meal as a side. Salad with a small grilled bao easily makes a good value for less than $8. When you factor in the probable nutrition factor, this “kid’s meal” deserves attention. Now, if you do not care about nutrition, you can order fries instead.

So how does the chicken bao bun taste? The bao bun feels soft providing a reasonable flavor also. The chicken within earns mixed reviews. Most guests see it as a positive for this type of meal. Some guests find the chicken overcooked, taking away from quality. I have heard from many people who tried this that the bao bun lacks a flavorful sauce. Yet, since this is intended for kids primarily, that should not be a surprise. However, a solid sauce like teriyaki or honey could elevate this bao.

If you find yourself hungry in the area formerly known as “Future World”, you could mobile order this as a light meal or snack. If having to purchase an individual lightning lane paid access and you Genie+ for the day killed your budget, this bao bun could help.

As always, eat like you mean it!