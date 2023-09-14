Review: CityWorks Disney Springs Smokehouse Burger







We visited the Disney Springs sports bar, CityWorks Eatery and Pour House recently. We ordered the CityWorks Smokehouse Burger. What did we think of this classic bar and grill-style food at CityWorks Disney Springs?

We have visited this location several times for its weekend brunch menu. That menu stands as a reasonable value for Walt Disney World visitors. A few weeks ago, we went to CityWorks for a late lunch. That experience failed to be positive. The previous lunch experience failed to be bad but fell far below our usual expectations here. However, one should never judge a restaurant based on only one experience, if possible.

We placed an advance dining reservation for the middle of prime lunch hours. Based on being a small party, we were seated at a table near the bar. The two bartenders were my waitstaff. The service overall was great.

Smokehouse Burger at CityWorks Disney Springs- 21.50

We ordered a burger this time, thinking it would be a safe option since dining at a sports-style bar. That seemed like a solid option to allow the place to redeem itself. Since my brunch dining experiences have been solid here, I desired this place to be redeemed.

The Smokehouse Burger at CityWorks Disney Springs comes with house fries or a side salad. Since most people will order the fries, we made that choice. The menu description for the burger reads, “House-smoked BBQ pulled pork shoulder, smoked provolone, BBQ bacon onion relish, Carolina mustard bbq sauce, crispy buttermilk onion rings.” The menu description also stresses that this burger contains a “Fresh USDA prime beef patty, served on a toasted brioche bun.” Gluten-free buns are available on request.

When asked how we wanted it prepared, we said medium. Our server looked at us funny. As we said medium, we remember this place usually leaves more pink with their burgers than similar places at Walt Disney World. We learned that during one of our trips to one of the Illinois-based locations of this chain.

Our server then suggested medium well. We ordered it that way. Our burger patty came well prepared.

So, How Was It?

My initial reaction caused me to wonder if the portion size had shrunk. Still, this comes with plenty of toppings.

The burger and fries were served warm. The fries tasted better than I remember. That serves as a plus for this trip.

The first bite of the burger was good. This burger is a bit messy but hard to complain about based on the menu description. The small onion rings work well in the burger for some extra flavor and texture. However, alone, they do not work as well.

After a few more bites, we felt the burger patty brought a great flavor. The barbecue sauce pairs well with it. However, the onions start to detract from the burger as you eat more of it. Still, the other components pair nicely with the burger patty.

Sure, the brioche bun used here could be better. However, it serves its purpose. Nonetheless, this will not become anyone’s favorite Disney Springs meal. Still, if you want to watch the game while enjoying a brew and burger, we can endorse this burger.

Overall, the service and quality of food ranks far higher than our last visit. We have traditionally seen this place as a “safe” option to enjoy a table service meal at Disney Springs. The menu offers something for everyone. This burger and lunch dining experience restored our faith in that perspective. As always, eat like you mean it!