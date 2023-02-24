Review: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Doughnut from Everglazed Disney Springs







As my waistline reflects, I enjoy doughnuts. One of the blessings (and curses) of writing many food reviews at Orlando theme parks involves consuming far too many doughnuts. Still, both Voodoo Doughnut at Universal Orlando CityWalk and Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew at Disney Springs provide numerous attractive-looking doughnuts. Since doughnuts still make a budget-friendly snack even at theme park resort pricing, their appeal makes sense. After surviving the holiday doughnuts at Everglazed, I tried the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Doughnut a few days later at Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew.

I have experienced this doughnut before. Yet, this is the first time I have written a formal review for any media source. So, I knew what to expect. I anticipated a good doughnut, but nothing compared to my sugar coma-inducing favorite here, the Peanut Butter Explosion.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Doughnut comes with the standard raised yeast doughnut created at Everglazed. These large yeast doughnuts generally provide a solid base for all the toppings. According to the Everglazed menu, these classify as “Super Funky” level doughnuts. In Everglazed lingo, that means more extravagant and costs $6.50. Yes, this doughnut will cost you $6.50. Remember, the size of these doughnuts exceeds the average size. Most people convey that these doughnuts should be shared.

The official menu description for this doughnut reads, “cinnamon icing, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, buttercream frosting.” This doughnut lists icing and frosting on top of a raised yeast doughnut. If you are wondering, icing and frosting are similar but different. Icing consists of powdered sugar mainly. In comparison, frosting consists primarily of fat, such as butter or cream. Either way, both provide that sugary taste that causes many of us to rush to buy more.

The combinations of flavors smack you with this super sweet, expected experience. The buttercream-style frosting works well with this doughnut. Yet, on this occasion, this doughnut tasted very similar to the Dulce De Leche Doughnut at Everglazed. That doughnut also goes by the nickname the churro doughnut, which appears to be part of the everyday offerings at Everglazed now. Yet, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch version had more cinnamon flavor than the Dulce de Leche one the last time I had that one.

This doughnut might lead to a messy experience. This happens due to the toppings. On this visit, the cereal fell off quickly as we took photos. Also, the cereal tasted dried out. This doughnut topping problem usually does not happen at Everglazed, so this surprised us.

For fans of this brand of cereal or fans of cinnamon, this doughnut will be worth your time. For others, the higher price point should be a concern. Of course, if sharing this doughnut, then that issue lessens. This makes a solid option from the regular menu at Everglazed. Yet, this will not become my favorite at Everglazed anytime soon. As always, eat like you mean it!