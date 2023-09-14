Review: Butternut and Duck Galette Halloween Horror Nights Orlando 2023







Halloween Horror Nights food offerings this year involve an item with butternut and duck. The non-traditional Butternut and Duck Galette for Halloween Horror Nights can be found in the Expo Circle area near Springfield, USA, area of Universal Studios Florida.

For Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2023 in Orlando food and beverages options, the Universal team came up with a Butternut and Duck Galette. A food trailer was set up near the Simpsons-themed area of Universal Studios Florida for this purpose.

Across the pathway from this trailer, guests can enjoy a large bar and a foo location selling Twisted Taters, a signature Halloween Horror Nights food item.

During our visits to Halloween Horror Nights 2023 in Orlando, we dined at the food trailer. This food trailer serves a Witches Spell Cauldron Stew. This HHN food item returns again this year. It costs $7.99. It consists of a green chile and chicken stew served with skeleton cornbread.

Halloween Horror Nights Food Menu Change

After opening weekend, this food trailer picked up a new HHN food item. The HHN version of vegan churros moved from the Day of the Dead location, near Café La Bamba, to this food trailer.

Butternut and Duck Galette- $9.99

However, the other HHN food item found at this trailer would be the Butternut and Duck Galette. The menu description for this item reads, “Duck confit and roasted butternut squash filled pastry, garnished with buckshot candies.”

This savory food item impressed us in terms of quality. The pastry shell brings good flavor. We found more uniqueness in this than we expected from a pre-made item from a theme park food trailer.

When we factor in the unique items contained, like duck and butternut squash, this makes a good choice. One of our group hates butternut squash for various reasons. He found the butternut squash flavor reasonable.

Though the duck contained within seemed dry, it also provided a good flavor. The components merged work very well. This combination of savory food with a bit of sweetness should appeal to most guests.

Our only significant criticism of this HHN food revolves around the buckshot candies. Though we love the theming of adding an old-fashioned ammunition idea of buckshot, with the candies, to this HHN food item. Still, the buckshot candies add only a small amount of flavor. More importantly for guests, the buckshot candies felt very hard to us. When you order this, please prepare for that factor.

We would order this again. This makes a good addition to Halloween Horror Nights for 2023. As always, eat like you mean it!